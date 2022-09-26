Perhaps no person currently associated with the organization has seen as much New York Yankees baseball, and history, as long-time radio announcer John Sterling. The 84-year-old added another chapter to his legendary career on Wednesday, as he witnessed Aaron Judge launch his 61st home run of the 2022 season off of Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza. The bomb tied Roger Maris for the American League, and Yankees, record for most in a season. ...

