Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
LISTEN: John Sterling unveils call for Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run
Perhaps no person currently associated with the organization has seen as much New York Yankees baseball, and history, as long-time radio announcer John Sterling. The 84-year-old added another chapter to his legendary career on Wednesday, as he witnessed Aaron Judge launch his 61st home run of the 2022 season off of Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza. The bomb tied Roger Maris for the American League, and Yankees, record for most in a season. ...
True Blue LA
Do the Dodgers have the best pitching staff in baseball?
Let’s ignore the current state of Dodgers pitching for a moment. Let’s say everyone is perfectly healthy and throwing their best stuff. Would this staff be the best in baseball? Rob Friedman at Fox Sports certainly thinks so. Here’s one thing about each Dodgers pitcher that makes them stand out, according to Friedman.
