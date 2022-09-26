ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Bergen Record

LISTEN: John Sterling unveils call for Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run

Perhaps no person currently associated with the organization has seen as much New York Yankees baseball, and history, as long-time radio announcer John Sterling. The 84-year-old added another chapter to his legendary career on Wednesday, as he witnessed Aaron Judge launch his 61st home run of the 2022 season off of Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza. The bomb tied Roger Maris for the American League, and Yankees, record for most in a season. ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Dodgers#Tracker#National League#St Louis#The 2022 Dodgers#The New York Mets#Nl
True Blue LA

Do the Dodgers have the best pitching staff in baseball?

Let’s ignore the current state of Dodgers pitching for a moment. Let’s say everyone is perfectly healthy and throwing their best stuff. Would this staff be the best in baseball? Rob Friedman at Fox Sports certainly thinks so. Here’s one thing about each Dodgers pitcher that makes them stand out, according to Friedman.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy