Mentor, OH

Ask the Expert – Street Repairs

It may surprise many to learn that there are 774 public streets stretching approximately 245 miles throughout the 28 square miles that constitute the city of Mentor. That’s a lot to take care of. Depending on the traffic and other conditions, the average city street lasts about 12 years...
MENTOR, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Flood advisory issued for some in NE Ohio

(WJW) — A flood advisory has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula Counties Sunday morning due to concern for major rainfall. The weather alert is set to last until 4 p.m. Rain will move in early and continue on and off through the day. As a cold front moves in, there is the chance for a few thunderstorms with heavier periods of rain Sunday evening.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

