Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
cityofmentor.com
Ask the Expert – Street Repairs
It may surprise many to learn that there are 774 public streets stretching approximately 245 miles throughout the 28 square miles that constitute the city of Mentor. That’s a lot to take care of. Depending on the traffic and other conditions, the average city street lasts about 12 years...
Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-71 to close
The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.
Call to conserve water after fire at local water treatment plant
Wellington residents asked to conserve water after fire at treatment plant.
Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Lake, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of two Northeast Ohio counties until 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening. The warning areas cover Northwestern Ashtabula County and Central Lake County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Driver OK after rollover crash: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle rolled over after striking a fire hydrant in the 900 block around 11 a.m. Sept. 25. It came to rest on the passenger side, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The Richmond Heights woman, 73, explained that she had lost control when negotiating...
Thieves target Ames Road parking lots, steal Hyundai vehicles: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 2, police were dispatched to an Ames Road address after a resident reported that their Hyundai Tucson had been stolen from a parking lot overnight. A short time later, another Ames Road resident called police after discovering that someone had stolen their Hyundai Sonata from a parking lot.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County
A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a water spout on Lake Erie Sunday morning.
Boy, 14, could be charged for taking 90-year-old man’s wallet at community center: Solon Police Blotter
At 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20, a Lyndhurst man, 90, reported that while he was changing clothes in the locker room of the Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway, his wallet was stolen from the locker. The man suspected that a boy wearing an orange shirt had taken the wallet. He...
Lake Effect Rain continues, may be heavy at times
Lake Effect Rain Showers will continue Tuesday across the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Flood advisory issued for some in NE Ohio
(WJW) — A flood advisory has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula Counties Sunday morning due to concern for major rainfall. The weather alert is set to last until 4 p.m. Rain will move in early and continue on and off through the day. As a cold front moves in, there is the chance for a few thunderstorms with heavier periods of rain Sunday evening.
Drunk driver wrecks girlfriend’s car: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 5, police were dispatched to Pearl Road regarding a two-car crash. An arriving officer talked to the at-fault driver, who smelled like booze and was driving his girlfriend’s Ford. It also turned out that the Parma Heights man had a suspended license. After failing a field sobriety...
‘Busy’ Cleveland Heights woman arrested on warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Aug. 31, police were observing traffic at the corner of Royalton and Brecksville roads when they observed a gray Kia SUV with expired license plates. The officer explained the issue to the Cleveland Heights driver, who acknowledged knowing that the plates were expired. The woman said that due to...
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
Cautious but not scammed, resident doesn’t want to be recorded: Strongsville Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Sandalwood Lane: On Sept. 12, a Sandalwood Lane resident called police to discuss some private information that he didn’t want to disclose to dispatch on a recorded line. The man also refused to go to the police station due to the body camera recordings, as well as...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
North Olmsted tenants add bug complaints to list of issues at Westbury Apts
Richard Wilson of North Olmsted reports it hasn't been the best of times living with roaches at his two-bedroom unit at the Westbury Apartments for the past couple of months.
Medina City Schools’ redistricting discussion revolves around consolidation
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussions about redistricting within the Medina City School District continued at the September Board of Education meeting, with Superintendent Aaron Sable making a recommendation on moving forward with a consolidation plan. Three plans were presented to the community through a survey earlier this year, offering various ways...
