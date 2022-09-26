(WJW) — A flood advisory has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula Counties Sunday morning due to concern for major rainfall. The weather alert is set to last until 4 p.m. Rain will move in early and continue on and off through the day. As a cold front moves in, there is the chance for a few thunderstorms with heavier periods of rain Sunday evening.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO