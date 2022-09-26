Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)
Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
‘Star Trek’ Sequel Removed From Release Slate a Month After Director Matt Shakman’s Exit
Shakman is now set to direct "Fantastic Four" for Marvel
‘Blade’ Director Bassam Tariq Exits Marvel’s Vampire Movie Ahead of Production Start
Mahershala Ali will star as the half-human vampire hunter first played by Wesley Snipes
All 17 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Jennifer Hudson (Photos)
Only a few entertainers have earned competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Captures the Best and Worst of Low-Budget Westerns
The film's handful of grace notes are overpowered by lots of cut-short scenes that seem to signal the director's impatience
‘Argentina, 1985’ Review: Advocates and Activists Fight to Reveal the Nation’s Painful Past
Santiago Mitre doesn't rewrite the historical drama, but his courtroom procedural on the Trial of the Juntas is an effective crowd-pleaser
Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe to Star in Next Yorgos Lanthimos Film ‘AND’ for Searchlight
Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley will also star in the film from "The Favourite" director
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Had the Best Response to Hugh Jackman Joining ‘Deadpool 3’
The news Tuesday that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine one last time in “Deadpool 3” confused a lot of people. Mainly because Wolverine died pretty definitively in “Logan.”. Plenty of frustration and even anger ensued. The assumption being that even though “Deadpool” movies work...
How ‘Andor’ Showrunner Tony Gilroy Got Away With the Radical ‘Star Wars’ Series: ‘We Had Very Little Adult Supervision’
The "Rogue One" writer takes TheWrap inside his surprising path to the Disney+ departure
A Month Before Filming, ‘Do Revenge’ Director Moved Production to Atlanta to Keep Maya Hawke in the Cast
Filmmaker Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson takes TheWrap inside the making of the Netflix film
How to Watch ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Is the Zac Efron Movie Streaming?
Efron plays the main character of a true story
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
How Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’ and Horror Movie ‘Smile’ Will Kick Off Box Office Revival
Two more films with strong reviews will help weekend numbers inch upward from September's 25-year low
‘Blonde’ Director Explains the Netflix Film’s Ending: ‘It Was Just What I Believed’
I don't believe that she was murdered. It doesn't make any f--ing sense, Andrew Dominik tells TheWrap about Marilyn Monroe's demise
‘Smile’ Grins at Box Office With $2 Million in Thursday Showings
Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ rom-com "Bros" also opens this weekend and made $500K Thursday
Scooter Braun Has ‘Regret’ Over How Taylor Swift Masters Deal Went Down: ‘A Lot of Things Got Lost in Translation’
Three years after music executive Scooter Braun drew the wrath of the massive Taylor Swift fanbase for seemingly blindsiding the pop star with the unannounced purchase of her masters, he admitted he has “regret” over how the deal was handled. On Friday, Braun told NPR, he learned an...
‘Walker: Independence’ Teaser Unravels a Murder-Mystery in the Wild West (Exclusive Video)
The CW's prequel show to "Walker" will premiere Oct. 6
Kevin Feige Teases Importance of ‘Werewolf by Night’ to ‘The Future of the MCU’ (Video)
The Marvel Special Presentation debuts next week on Disney+
‘Rings of Power’s’ Nazanin Boniadi Explains Why Playing Bronwyn Left Her Feeling ‘Exhilarated’
She has no special powers, no super-human fighting skills, nor a millenia-spanning life expectancy, but Nazanin Boniadi’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” character Bronwyn is an inspiring woman of great inner strength, who as we’ve seen over the season so far, will find a way to hold her own in any situation.
