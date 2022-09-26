Police: 2 BB guns recovered at South Buffalo Tops Markets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after recovering two BB guns from a vehicle in the South Park Avenue Tops parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Tops at 1460 South Park Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. They recovered the BB guns, cuffed a man and transported him to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, a BPD spokesperson told News 4.
No charges have been filed.
“Tops is cooperating with authorities re: this ongoing investigation. There were no firearms involved in this incident nor was there any threat to anyone inside/outside of the store.”Kathy Sautter, Tops Friendly Markets, public and media relations manager
This incident comes more than four months after a white supremacist gunman shot and killed ten Black shoppers and injured three others at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.While referencing Tops mass shooting, Biden calls for assault weapons ban
In July a man from Lynnwood, Washington was charged in a separate case for calling the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue and threatening to shoot Black shoppers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
