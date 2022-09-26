ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth

ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman sentenced for pointing gun at man

ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a handgun at another individual on June 15 in Rock Valley. The case against April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Two Charged With Child Endangerment and More Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Two individuals received several charges following a traffic stop in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated the stop for a traffic violation in the 32-hundred mile of Highway 18 shortly before 10am this past Sunday. The deputy observed the driver and the front passenger switch places while the vehicle was in motion. It was discovered that the man in the passenger seat, 37-year-old Chase Kounkel (Kunkel) had a barred drivers license. A 15-year-old female and a six-month old baby were in the back seat area.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Phone Scam Circulating That Shows Caller ID Number as BV County Sheriff's Office

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple reports of scam calls with the caller ID indicating the phone number is that of the sheriff's office. The calls are coming up showing that they are 749-2530. According to BV County Sheriff Kory Elston, in one call the scammer told the individual that she failed to show up to court as ordered by a subpoena, and that she needed to post a three-thousand dollar bond in order to stay out of jail.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Zachary Smith
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia

SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
REMSEN, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Fatally Shooting a Woman in a Milford Parking Lot Found Competent to Stand Trial

A man accused of shooting a woman in February of this year in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford has been found competent to stand trial. Christian Goyne-Yarns was charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting of Shelby Woizeschke, who later died of her injuries. Goyne-Yarns was originally scheduled to go on trial back in August of this year, but that was canceled after the competency evaluation was granted. Online court records don’t list a new date for a trial.
MILFORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge

PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Five charged in connection with party

SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI

HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
HARTLEY, IA

