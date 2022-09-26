The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office has recently received multiple reports of scam calls with the caller ID indicating the phone number is that of the sheriff's office. The calls are coming up showing that they are 749-2530. According to BV County Sheriff Kory Elston, in one call the scammer told the individual that she failed to show up to court as ordered by a subpoena, and that she needed to post a three-thousand dollar bond in order to stay out of jail.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO