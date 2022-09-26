Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO