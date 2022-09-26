Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Division II Boys Golf Sectionals
In the Division II sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo, the Bryan Golden Bears topped the six NWOAL teams competing with a 338 to grab the last spot for districts. Drew Dauber fronted Bryan with a 78 to tie for third and Noah Huard turned in an 80 to...
thevillagereporter.com
DIVISION II & III BOYS GOLF SECTIONALS: Area Teams & Individuals Qualify For District Tournament
WAUSEON – The co-champions of the BBC were the top two teams in the Division III sectional at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. Montpelier put together a school sectional record 321 led by individual sectional champion Jaxon Richmond’s 73 (+1) as the Locos earned their fourth straight trip to the district tournament.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Bryan Girls Soccer
BRYAN – Kailee Thiel scored twice and Macy Burton added two assists to help Bryan blank Swanton 3-0. Swanton (4-7-2, 1-1-2 NWOAL) – no statistics. Bryan (10-3, 4-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Kailee Thiel 2, Tabithah Taylor; Assists: Macy Burton 2, Ella Voigt. Click below for a free...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Pettisville Boys Soccer
Swanton went on the road September 29 and returned with a 2-0 win in Blackbird country. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
North Central @ Fayette Volleyball
FAYETTE – Macie Gendron had 26 assists and Katelyn Balser slammed 11 kills in North Central’s three-set win over Fayette. Hannah Towns-Hall recorded 17 digs for Fayette and Demi Storrs dropped 7 aces while going 14/15 serving. North Central d. Fayette 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 North Central (5-12, 2-1...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For September 29, 2022
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Wauseon Volleyball
WAUSEON – Hayley Meyer and Johanna Tester had 17 and 11 kills, respectively, for Wauseon in Senior night win over Stryker. Jazmine Barajas rung up 38 digs for the Indians and Addy Case poured in 33 assists on 121/122 setting. Emma Fulk led the attack for the Panthers with...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brayton Huffman (Archbold)
The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Brayton Huffman. At the NWOAL championships last Friday, Huffman fired an 80, a new 18-hole record for Archbold, to capture the second individual title of her Bluestreak career.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sam Herold (Bryan)
The male Athlete of the Week is Bryan running back Sam Herold. In a 42-35 win over Patrick Henry last week, Herold ran the ball 33 times for a career high 265 yards and three touchdowns.
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Stryker Volleyball
STRYKER – Sage Woolace recorded 34 digs to help Stryker stay undefeated in BBC by beating Montpelier. Emma Fulk was 34/37 hitting with eight kills, eight digs, four blocks for Stryker. Kelsie Bumb racked up 28 digs for the Locos. Stryker d. Montpelier 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Montpelier (3-12, 1-1...
thevillagereporter.com
Lois “Boots” Lockman (1924-2022)
Lois “Boots” Lockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 in her home at Eatonton, Georgia. Lois was born November 24, 1924, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser. She was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met Robert F. Lockman.
thevillagereporter.com
Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)
Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
thevillagereporter.com
Jack Hageman (1933-2022)
Jack R. Hageman, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Hageman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He was employed at IBEW as an electrician...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
thevillagereporter.com
Evelyn Wildermuth (1918-2022)
Evelyn P. Wildermuth, age 103, of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:28 A.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio, where she had been a resident. Evelyn was a 1935 graduate of Central High School, in Columbus, Ohio and...
13abc.com
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
thevillagereporter.com
Amy Grieser (1959-2022)
Amy Sue Grieser died on September 22, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Amy was born on May 5, 1959. The beloved daughter of JR Grieser the late Bonnie Gardner (Cole), she graduated from Pettisville High School and the Fort Wayne Bible College. Amy was a member of the Highland Gospel...
thevillagereporter.com
Brent Miller (1956-2022)
Brent D. Miller passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Brent was born on February 5, 1956 to Lawrence and Marjora Miller. He graduated high school in 1974, and went on to Hesston College. While attending in 1977, he was involved in a car accident that bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
thevillagereporter.com
Marion Issac (1919-2022)
Marion Isaac passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 25, 2022, following a car accident returning from her great niece’s wedding in Toledo. She was born August 10, 1919, the eighth child of George and Mary Isaac, immigrants from Bloudan, Syria. Marion was the youngest of six...
