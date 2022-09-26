ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France's Macron

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PlCX_0iAv3Rit00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.

The Dec. 1 visit will be the second U.S. state visit for Macron, who was first elected to lead his country in May 2017 and won a second term earlier this year. Macron had a state visit during the Trump years.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the visit Monday, saying it will “underscore the deep and enduring relationship with France, our oldest ally.”

The invitation also is a sign that the relationship between Biden and Macron has come full circle. It hit rock bottom last year after the United States announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. The decision by the U.S. undermined a deal that had been in place for France to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that had originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt but withheld because of concerns over human rights abuses. The State Department said it planned...
POTUS
Boston 25 News WFXT

President Biden denounces 'sham' Russian annexation of Ukrainian lands

WASHINGTON — President Biden sharply denounced Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories, a widely-condemned move that was . “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden said Friday from the White House. As he and other administration officials have done previously, the president described the referenda that Putin used to justify the annexation as a “sham.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Boston 25 News WFXT

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Visit#Australia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#French#The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT

With pomp, bluster and ceremony, Putin defies West in speech

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cast his move to absorb four Ukrainian regions as part of an existential battle for Russia's very survival against an aggressive West, a blustery show of his readiness to further up the ante in the conflict in Ukraine that has now entered its eighth month.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
130K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy