Mount Carmel, IL

Princeton park getting $20K upgrade

Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 dollars to the city of Princeton. It’s for an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park. Officials say the shelter will provide residents on the east side of the city with an area for parties, family reunions, and other events. They say the new shelter will...
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
9/28 Illinois prep football rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
ISP Offers Rapid Deployment Training Statewide

To help prevent an active shooter situation or be able to save lives in the event one occurs, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. Rapid Deployment training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training provided by ISP teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training and provides a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together to accomplish resolution.
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition

BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
Helping His Hands gathering supplies for hurricane relief in Florida

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization in Knox County is working to help those in need from following Hurricane Ian. Helping His Hands in Vincennes is gathering supplies to take to Florida sometime next week. Organizers are asking for supply or cash donations. Supplies include items like hygiene products, water, food, and medical supplies. […]
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Kyle Shane Humbarger

Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper. Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983 to Rebecca and Shane. Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his 4 children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology. school in Indianapolis; Aspen Humbarger, in...
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
James A. Smith

James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
