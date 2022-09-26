Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14news.com
Princeton park getting $20K upgrade
Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 dollars to the city of Princeton. It’s for an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park. Officials say the shelter will provide residents on the east side of the city with an area for parties, family reunions, and other events. They say the new shelter will...
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
wpsdlocal6.com
9/28 Illinois prep football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
wgel.com
ISP Offers Rapid Deployment Training Statewide
To help prevent an active shooter situation or be able to save lives in the event one occurs, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. Rapid Deployment training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training provided by ISP teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training and provides a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together to accomplish resolution.
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
warricknews.com
2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition
BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
Helping His Hands gathering supplies for hurricane relief in Florida
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization in Knox County is working to help those in need from following Hurricane Ian. Helping His Hands in Vincennes is gathering supplies to take to Florida sometime next week. Organizers are asking for supply or cash donations. Supplies include items like hygiene products, water, food, and medical supplies. […]
14news.com
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
Qualifying Indiana Residents To Get Up To $400 In Relief Payments
Inflation in America is cooling down. Many retailers are trying to do their part by having sales and other price-cut programs. Receiving extra cash could also help residents feel more relieved.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Central Illinois Proud
Frost Advisory: Early season frost expected for Central Illinois tonight
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is expected to experience some of the coolest air since late April as temperatures are likely to drop into the mid to upper 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Central Illinois from 12 am to 8 am Wednesday.
wamwamfm.com
Kyle Shane Humbarger
Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper. Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983 to Rebecca and Shane. Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his 4 children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology. school in Indianapolis; Aspen Humbarger, in...
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
visitvincennes.org
Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
wevv.com
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
wamwamfm.com
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
