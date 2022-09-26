ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

How to keep your puppies safe during the hurricane

By Valentina Gomez, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Humans are not the only ones who need to keep safe during the hurricane.

“The calmer you are, the less stressed your pet will be,” said the City of Jacksonville on its Twitter page.

Here are the list of things people should do to prepare their dogs for the storm:

  • Microchip your pets
  • Choose an alternative caregiver
  • Store vet information in your phone
  • Get pet ID tags filled out with contact info
  • Get a pet first aid kit
  • Five to seven days of non-perishable pet food
  • Get potty pads or an indoor potty system

City of Jacksonville advises to add these items to your hurricane supply list if you have a dog.

