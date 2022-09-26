Pittsfield printing firm invests $22 million for expansions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Interprint, Inc. announced investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site, and to purchase additional printing presses.

Interprint is a worldwide leader in décor design and printing for decorative laminate, furniture, case goods, and flooring businesses. This investment is to support its rapidly growing printed décor business.

Once it is complete, the 57,000 foot expansion will provide the space for additional rotogravure printing machines and storage. According to britannica.com, a rotogravure printing machine is a system of printing based on the transfer of fluid ink from depressions in a printing plate to the paper.

Construction begins in November 2022 and will be completed by the summer of 2023. Installation of the printing machines will be in late 2023. This investment will create up to 20 new jobs which increase the company’s employment to around 185. Upon completion of the investments, Interprint, Inc. will run 8 printing lines.

“We are thankful for the support of our owners and management group so that we can continue to meet the dramatic rise in popularity of our customers’ products long into the future,” said Co-Managing Director Bill Hines, Jr. Interprint, Inc., is the North American headquarters of the Germany-based Interprint Group that was obtained by the global printing company Toppan Inc. in 2019.

“Creation, and continued support, of family-supporting jobs in Berkshire County has always been a major goal of ours,” said Hines, Jr.

“This investment will increase our capacity to deliver the highest quality products to our customers more efficiently than ever before.” said Co-Managing Director Roland Morin. Interprint, Inc. installed a press designed to print thermoplastic films back in 2020, and it’s the middle of a separate $7 million investment to replace their oldest press with one that will print both paper and film products.

