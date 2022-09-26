CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

