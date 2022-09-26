ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
howardcountymd.gov

Police charge nine men working in groups to break into residences

Howard County police have charged nine men in two separate burglary groups who targeted residences in the county in May and September. Detectives worked with neighboring and regional jurisdictions to identify and apprehend the suspects, who are from New York and Florida. In recent years, similar groups have targeted high-value residences throughout the country, including some in Howard County.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
