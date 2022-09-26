Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Bay Net
Student Charged With Theft And Disorderly At General Smallwood Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On the morning of September 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School stole shoes from another student and became disorderly when confronted by administrators. Administrators summonsed the School Resource Officer, who detained the student and was able to deescalate the situation. The student was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Lottery Ticket Theft Suspect At Food Lion
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 am, the victim spent $40 on lottery tickets from an automated lottery machine at the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall.
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
howardcountymd.gov
Police charge nine men working in groups to break into residences
Howard County police have charged nine men in two separate burglary groups who targeted residences in the county in May and September. Detectives worked with neighboring and regional jurisdictions to identify and apprehend the suspects, who are from New York and Florida. In recent years, similar groups have targeted high-value residences throughout the country, including some in Howard County.
Bay Net
One Firefighter Reportedly Injured During Response To Calvert Shed Fire
LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire. First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Man Arrested In Annapolis On Multiple Gun Charges After Allegedly Chasing Vehicle
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Police from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is identified as Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of...
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Police: DUI suspect jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene
A New Hampshire man was arrested in Stafford County after police say he jumped on a passing garbage truck in an attempt to escape a DUI crash scene.
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Virginia Leigh Bissett
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 27 of Baltimore, who absconded from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville on Sept. 9, 2022. Bissett was originally charged in St. Mary’s County with Theft: $1,500 to under...
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
Comments / 2