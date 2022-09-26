ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Middleton-Cross Plains celebrates renovated Cardinal Academy, Early Learning Center

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBRFf_0iAv27R300

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District gave a sneak peek of the newly renovated Early Learning Center and Cardinal Academy on Monday.

The improvements were part of construction projects approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. This project was completed last month.

The district took the facility that used to house Clark Street Community School and transformed it into two unique spaces, Cardinal Academy and the Early Learning Center, with a brand new playground, lockers, restroom adaptations and stronger flooring. There are also two separate entrances, so the new spaces are independent of each other

Cardinal Academy will serve students ages 18-21, teaching vocational, adult independent living and social-emotional skills. The new facility includes a kitchen space and a mock apartment area with a washer and dryer.

“We all have to know how to kind of plan for weekly meals, prep meals, purchase items needed for meals,” Student Services Coordinator Becky Poehls said. “That’s all embedded there.”

Poehls said that many Academy students come and go throughout the day because of different responsibilities like jobs. The new facility makes sure they can do that without disrupting classes.

The Early Learning Center will allow for early childhood and 4K classes, the first time that the district has had its own school-based 4K center. The new space includes chairs, tables, sinks and bathrooms that are built to better fit young learners.

“This allows them to just be able to go hang up their coat by themselves and go wash their hands by themselves,” Coordinator Jen Reynolds said. “Learn those basic skills without necessarily needing adult assistance.”

The district now has space to hold morning and afternoon 4K classes five days per week, and morning and afternoon early childhood programs three days per week.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gala celebrates work of Operation Fresh Start

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people attended a gala Thursday to celebrate the work of Operation Fresh Start. The Build Your Future Gala featured inspiring stories from those who have made significant positive changes in their lives. The organization helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient. “These are young people...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nonprofits focusing on literacy, education get $100K grants from Ascendium

MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit education philanthropy group Ascendium has awarded $100,000 each to two Madison nonprofits focused on literacy and education. The awards went to Literacy Network, which helps adults with reading and language skills, and Operation Fresh Start, which helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient by helping them finish school and find jobs. RELATED: Gala celebrates work of Operation...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Government
Middleton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Healthy Communities Summit underway in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Cyclists and those looking for tips on healthier living are gathering at the Madison Concourse Hotel Thursday and Friday for an inaugural event put on by the Wisconsin Bike Fed and the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. The 2022 Wisconsin Healthy Communities Summit features experts from state agencies, speakers with industry insights and the ability to enjoy...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: How a Wisconsin group is raising awareness for dyslexia

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability which results in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. That’s what has the International Dyslexia Association working to raise awareness. Their goal is to create a future for all individuals, who struggle with dyslexia and other related reading differences, so that they may have richer, more robust lives and access to tools and resources they need.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Independent Living#Middleton Cross Plains#The Early Learning Center
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin

Driving a university-owned van, University of Wisconsin-Madison student Morgan Barlin traverses the campus, making stops at three dining halls on a spring afternoon. At each stop, Barlin is met by kitchen staff who present her with various leftover foods, from sweet potatoes to breakfast omelets. These foods, which would have otherwise been thrown away, will be redistributed to students at no cost.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge

MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week. In an email to Sennett families, district officials said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge

Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New 24/7 text support line launched for domestic abuse victims: 608-420-4638

MADISON, Wis. — Victims of abuse in Dane County have a new, confidential way to get help immediately through text messages. DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and Dane County officials announced Thursday the immediate launch of a new 24/7 text helpline for those experiencing abuse: 608-420-4638. DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry says the idea came after calls to their help...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Recapping September in the 608

We made quite a few memories and met some amazing people in September across the 608. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Every weekday on News 3 Now...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy