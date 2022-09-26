Read full article on original website
E-Man
4d ago
Be a legal American citizen, voter in person, be a registered voter and provide Id . Very simple. Stop the mail in voting.
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online
Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
ucnj.org
Union County Seniors are Award Winners in New Jersey State Art Show
The Union County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that 10 Union County artists have been selected as award winners in the 56th annual New Jersey Senior Art Show. The exhibit includes works of art created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and up, from all 21 counties across the state.
ucnj.org
Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location
Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
New Jersey Globe
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President
OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
ucnj.org
Local Businesses Invited to Strategic Resilience Lunch with Panel Discussion, Oct. 4
Union County business owners and managers who are interested in learning new ways to continue growing during periods of stress are invited to attend a Strategic Resilience Lunch & Learn event hosted by the Union County Commissioner Board on Tuesday, October 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building at 1075 Morris Avenue in Union Township.
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
Residents fight Toms River, NJ law that could lower home values (Opinion)
Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether. In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing,...
NJ official eyed for police chief in city where George Floyd died
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark as his top pick for the city's next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George Floyd.
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
theobserver.com
Melham: NJAM — apologize and retract or prepare to face a defamation suit
Belleville Mayor Michael Melham, who is certainly no stranger to pushing back against rivals, is demanding an immediate retraction and a published apology from the Star-Ledger and NJ.com or is threatening a defamation suit against one of the state’s most powerful and widely read newspapers and online news sites.
roi-nj.com
Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Ex-N.J. housing authority official headed to prison for embezzling nearly $600K
The Newark Housing Authority’s former director of information technology was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for using his job to embezzle nearly $600,000 by buying phones and tablets with the federally-funded agency’s money and selling the devices. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City, who previously pleaded...
