Union County, NJ

Comments / 2

E-Man
4d ago

Be a legal American citizen, voter in person, be a registered voter and provide Id . Very simple. Stop the mail in voting.

ucnj.org

Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online

Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Seniors are Award Winners in New Jersey State Art Show

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that 10 Union County artists have been selected as award winners in the 56th annual New Jersey Senior Art Show. The exhibit includes works of art created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and up, from all 21 counties across the state.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location

Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Union County, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President

OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Local Businesses Invited to Strategic Resilience Lunch with Panel Discussion, Oct. 4

Union County business owners and managers who are interested in learning new ways to continue growing during periods of stress are invited to attend a Strategic Resilience Lunch & Learn event hosted by the Union County Commissioner Board on Tuesday, October 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building at 1075 Morris Avenue in Union Township.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
ROSELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ

