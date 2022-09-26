ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Molotov cocktail at business; blotter entries

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 4 Master Officer J. Melvin was dispatched to the area of Julian’s Beach Bingo in the 1100 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway near Big Lots and Harbor Freight after receiving an alarm call.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro police investigating after four shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
RALEIGH, NC
City
Henrico, NC
County
Northampton County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Conway, NC
Northampton County, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of being behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a Wilson Hardee’s in August, killing two customers has been charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The charges...
WILSON, NC
#Violent Crime
cbs17

Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
rrspin.com

Caesar plea proceedings shine spotlight on mental health

Mitchell Evans’s son and nephew had similar mental health journeys with different outcomes. Evans’s son is thriving now. His nephew, Isaiah Evans Caesar, was sentenced to at least 36 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of a Hollister man and the murder of his own grandmother in 2018 – Evan’s mother.
HOLLISTER, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating death of store clerk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk that happened Monday night. Officials responded around 8:30 p.m. to Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Greene Street. A customer found Zahran Jaghama, 44, with serious injuries from what appeared to be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

Child in stable condition after parking lot shooting

A 5-year-old child is in stable condition and has been airlifted to Greenville after he was shot this afternoon in a business parking lot off Premier Boulevard. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said detectives are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of T-Mobile.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rrspin.com

Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: October 3, 2022

The October 3, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners agenda can be accessed through this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

