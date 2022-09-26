Read full article on original website
Related
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Molotov cocktail at business; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 4 Master Officer J. Melvin was dispatched to the area of Julian’s Beach Bingo in the 1100 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway near Big Lots and Harbor Freight after receiving an alarm call.
cbs17
Man wanted for first-degree murder in Monday’s Fayetteville homicide, deputies confirm
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday. Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted...
Goldsboro police investigating after four shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
cbs17
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
cbs17
2 NC juvenile girls rescued from man they met on dating app that lured them from home, police say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12 and 14-year-old girl were safely transported by police back to their homes after a man they met on a dating app picked them up from their home and took them to a park last week, police said. The Vass Police Department said it...
cbs17
Driver charged in death of 2 brothers in Wilson Hardee’s crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of being behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed into a Wilson Hardee’s in August, killing two customers has been charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, police said on Wednesday. The charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
rrspin.com
Caesar plea proceedings shine spotlight on mental health
Mitchell Evans’s son and nephew had similar mental health journeys with different outcomes. Evans’s son is thriving now. His nephew, Isaiah Evans Caesar, was sentenced to at least 36 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of a Hollister man and the murder of his own grandmother in 2018 – Evan’s mother.
Greenville police investigating death of store clerk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk that happened Monday night. Officials responded around 8:30 p.m. to Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Greene Street. A customer found Zahran Jaghama, 44, with serious injuries from what appeared to be […]
rrspin.com
Child in stable condition after parking lot shooting
A 5-year-old child is in stable condition and has been airlifted to Greenville after he was shot this afternoon in a business parking lot off Premier Boulevard. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said detectives are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of T-Mobile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the “lower extremities” in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, according to police. At about 4:16 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Hightower Street and found a man who had been shot. He was...
'She was real nice': Neighbors remember Raleigh woman who died after being shot
Cynthia Surles died at a hospital after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Raleigh apartment.
rrspin.com
Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: October 3, 2022
The October 3, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners agenda can be accessed through this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
Wilson man charged in fatal crash at fast-food restaurant
A Wilson man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in a crash that killed two sibling customers at a fast-food restaurant last month, police said Wednesday.
cbs17
Woman, man injured after restaurant crash by DWI suspect, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is...
Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in Gates Co.
A man in Gates County was taken into custody after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.
'Sweet woman': Roxboro woman struck and killed by impaired driver a day before 60th birthday
Family members and friends are grieve the unexpected loss of a woman who was killed by an impaired driver a day before her 60th birthday.
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
Comments / 0