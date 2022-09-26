The annual Apple Day event is Saturday in downtown Greenville. City Tourism Director Jes Adam said this will be the biggest Apple Day Greenville has seen in several years. There will be a Farmer’s Market on Second Street; there will be inflatables and characters to meet the kids; a car show will be staged around the square; the Bond County Recovery Council will have a Recovery Fest featuring live music, speakers, celebration cake, and more; there will also be activities and games, food trucks, and more.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO