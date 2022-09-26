Read full article on original website
City Council Holds Public Meeting On Marina
The Greenville City Council chambers were packed Tuesday night for a public meeting to discuss a proposal for renovations and expansion of facilities at the Governor Bond Lake marina. The majority of those in attendance live around or near the lake. At the start of the meeting, City Manager Jo...
ISP Offers Rapid Deployment Training Statewide
To help prevent an active shooter situation or be able to save lives in the event one occurs, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. Rapid Deployment training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training provided by ISP teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training and provides a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together to accomplish resolution.
Many Activities Planned For Apple Day Saturday
The annual Apple Day event is Saturday in downtown Greenville. City Tourism Director Jes Adam said this will be the biggest Apple Day Greenville has seen in several years. There will be a Farmer’s Market on Second Street; there will be inflatables and characters to meet the kids; a car show will be staged around the square; the Bond County Recovery Council will have a Recovery Fest featuring live music, speakers, celebration cake, and more; there will also be activities and games, food trucks, and more.
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
KC To Host Damascus Steel Forging Class
Kaskaskia College is proud to host “Forged in Fire” and “Master of Arms” blacksmith Dustin Rhodes of Dustin Rhodes Forge Works for a Damascus Steel Forging class on Saturday, October 8th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The course is being held at the Kaskaskia College Harry L. Crisp Technology Center in Centralia, Illinois.
Yard Sales
The City of Coffeen will have Fall City Wide Yard Sales Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. Maps are available at businesses in Coffeen.
Kenneth E. Essex
Kenneth E. Essex, 74, of Panama, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center in Mt. Vernon. Kenny was born September 23, 1948, in Carlyle, the son of Edgebert “Buzz” and Ruby (Carter) Essex. He married Elizabeth Craig in West Frankfort in 1977. She preceded him in death on February 19, 1999.
Oliver “Scoop” Kaufman, Jr.
Oliver “Scoop” Kaufman, Jr., age 88, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born March 6, 1934 in Trenton, a son of the late Eva, nee Hobbs, and Oliver Kaufman Sr. In addition to his parents, he...
Robert M. Dauderman
Robert M. Dauderman, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. He was born on Monday, January 23, 1933, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Melville and Julia (nee McCalla) Dauderman. On Monday, June 23, 1952, he married Carol Lee (nee...
Murder Charges In Fatal Residential Fire
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced that his office filed charges of first-degree murder in connection with a residential fire that resulted in the death of a Troy woman. Prosecutors charged Michael E. Sloan Jr. (D.O.B. 6/6/1982) with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of...
Golovay Headed To Golf Sectional
The Greenville Comets boys golf team has a member in the sectional tournament. Junior player Elusha Golovay competed this week in the regional at Taylorville and shot an 18-hole round of 92. That put him at seventh place among individual golfers. Elusha moves on to the IHSA sectional, which will...
Soccer Regional Opens October 7
Greenville, Carlyle and Breese Central have been assigned to the Mater Dei Class 1A Boys Soccer Regional. The opening game will be Friday, October 7 as 11th seeded Carlyle plays at eighth-seeded Maryville Christian. The semifinal and championship games will be at Mater Dei. The winner of the Maryville Christian-Carlyle...
GHS Tennis Bests Salem
The girls tennis team at Greenville High School rolled past Salem on Wednesday by the score of 8-1. Winning in singles were Lady Comets Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Haley Beckert, Alyssa Rehkemper, Eden Kapp and Alex Pichaske. Picking up doubles wins were the duos of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger, and Ana Palen and Cora Miller.
Lady Comets Soccer Honored
The Greenville Lady Comets soccer team has received recognition for work in the classroom. The 2022 squad was presented the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches organization. It is for exceptional academic performance as a team during the 2021-2022 school year.
