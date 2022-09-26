Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 30, 2022
First hour: Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan. Second hour: 40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture. Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1. How will the plan work? Our guests discuss it:
wxxinews.org
Elvis Reyes, longtime city firefighter, remembered for love of his family and love for the community
A well-known, and well-liked Rochester city firefighter was laid to rest on Wednesday. Elvis Reyes died last week at the age of 54, apparently due to complications from surgery. Reyes had recently marked 20 years of service in the fire department, working out of the firehouse in Charlotte. The funeral...
wxxinews.org
Children’s advocacy group calls for culture shift to combat ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
The Children’s Agenda is calling for an end to school suspensions for elementary students up to third grade. The organization released findings this week from a poll of Monroe County parents who have students in grade school. It shows that 84% of parents polled support eliminating suspensions in Pre-K...
wxxinews.org
Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan
Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
Hochstein Performance Hall reopens after renovations
The Hochstein Performance Hall reopened this week after being closed for renovations through the summer. At a short ceremony on Tuesday, there were speeches by city, county, and state officials, recognizing the extensive history of the building and the school’s role in the community. Built in 1890 as the...
Comments / 0