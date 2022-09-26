First hour: Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan. Second hour: 40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture. Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1. How will the plan work? Our guests discuss it:

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO