A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO