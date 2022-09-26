ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
MEMPHIS, TN
Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Coldwater, MS
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Coldwater, MS
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
MEMPHIS, TN
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car

This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS

