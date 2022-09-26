Read full article on original website
Related
Teen shot victim after following him and mother from Horn Lake: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week. Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23. According to police, the 40-year-old victim told officers he was […]
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
actionnews5.com
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in shootout at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged shootout at a Memphis gas station. On Aug. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a report of an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of Riverdale Road. A man said he saw a shootout between people in...
desotocountynews.com
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting...
Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car
This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed. Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot...
Man found shot to death near Hollywood area in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street near Chelsea Ave just after 8:15 a.m. Investigators said the victim was found dead at the scene.
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
wtva.com
Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
Comments / 0