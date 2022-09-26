Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage
A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis And Montrose Firefighters Respond To Multi-Semi Accident On Westbound I-70
From The Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/27/2022 at 18:08 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded automatic aid to Montrose FPD to a reported two to three semi tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 105 in the construction zone. Investigation by first arriving units from...
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
wgel.com
Kenneth E. Essex
Kenneth E. Essex, 74, of Panama, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center in Mt. Vernon. Kenny was born September 23, 1948, in Carlyle, the son of Edgebert “Buzz” and Ruby (Carter) Essex. He married Elizabeth Craig in West Frankfort in 1977. She preceded him in death on February 19, 1999.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
KMOV
Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
wgel.com
Oliver “Scoop” Kaufman, Jr.
Oliver “Scoop” Kaufman, Jr., age 88, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born March 6, 1934 in Trenton, a son of the late Eva, nee Hobbs, and Oliver Kaufman Sr. In addition to his parents, he...
wdbr.com
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
recordpatriot.com
Alton brick master marks half century of projects
ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
southernillinoisnow.com
Driver escapes injury in single vehicle rollover accident on Route 161 Extension
A 17-year-old Iuka juvenile male escaped serious injury when his car blew a tire and flipped several times on the Route 161 Extension near the Bannister Road Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car came to rest on its wheels and the juvenile driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
St. Louis man hurt in Pike County crash involving train
A St. Louis man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a train earlier this week in Pike County.
wgel.com
Yard Sales
The City of Coffeen will have Fall City Wide Yard Sales Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. Maps are available at businesses in Coffeen.
