Five Takeaways From NBA Training Camp
NBA players played basketball with their NBA teams this week, most doing so for the first time since their previous seasons ended. While training camp comes with hope for every organization—except for apparently the Spurs, whom Gregg Popovich does not believe would be a good title bet—some preseason happenings are more important than others. Here are five takeaways from the first week of training camp …
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Impending NBA Record, Confidence In Lakers
With a new season and a new signature shoe on the horizon, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is hoping to return to the NBA playoffs in 2023. The four-time MVP and four-time champ also may be further cementing his place among the game's all-time greats in another way this season.
Pelicans Have Sleeper Value Picks In Fantasy Formats
The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season. Sure, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will put up useful numbers for the fantasy format but Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy III could be the sleeper picks that exceed their draft status.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87. As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the...
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back
On his first day back with the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address the importance of guard Kyle Lowry being back on the roster. Lowry dealt with conditioning issues and was away from the team some of last season to deal with a family problem. Spoelstra said he remains confident Lowry can help lead the Heat to a championship.
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
