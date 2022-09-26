Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl show: ‘We set the bar extremely high’

From one hip-hop mogul to the other — Dr. Dre had a few words for Rihanna, following the news that she will be performing as the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl.

The former NWA member, 57 — who sang at the 2022 halftime show — had some sound advice for the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty creator.

In a new interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the “Chronic” rapper spoke about RiRi’s new gig.

“Oh, my god,” he began. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

He continued, “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic.”

“She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” he added.

Dre then explained how suggestions for the “Work” singer’s performance. “Put the right people around you, and have fun,” he said.

Dr. Dre brought his pals Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more for this year’s Super Bowl show. Getty Images

“That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show,” the Aftermath Entertainment CEO noted.

Next year’s Super Bowl is set to occur on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

February’s halftime show featured a full stack of hip-hop legends alongside Dre including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak — in a medley of their iconic hits “In Da Club,” “Family Affair,” “California Love,” and more.

Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl 2023 headliner on Sept. 25. Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by

The gangsta rap pioneer opened up about his feelings leading up to the blockbuster performance.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he recollected. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you.”

The six-time Grammy winner then praised his team and the others who helped him through the ordeal. “All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show,” he said.

Dr. Dre performed at the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

“We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes,” the California native added.

He also spoke about the “extreme amount of pressure” to do the show; however, “it’s fun at the same time.”

Dre reminisced, “When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”