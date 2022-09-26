ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Owner of Schuylerville’s Saratoga Apple passes away

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8GRD_0iAuz1ZY00

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The owner-operator of Saratoga Apple in Schuylerville has died. Nathan Darrow passed away on September 20 at the age of 71.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

According to his obituary, Darrow was born in Brattleboro, Vermont in 1951. He grew up in Putney, Vermont at Green Mountain Orchards, the apple orchard planted by his grandfather and operated by his parents.

Darrow graduated from Harvard College in 1972. He then returned to Putney and worked with his father for a decade at Green Mountain Orchards. Once there, he learned about the cultivation methods of European apple growers.

Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief

Darrow married his wife, Marie Christine, in 1983. In 1982, Darrow took a job planting and managing Granny Smith Associates, the largest Granny Smith apple orchard on the East Coast, in South Carolina. He and Marie Christine had five children: Carl, Sonia, Emily, Elsa, and Eric. Carl died in 1986.

In 1994, Darrow and Marie Christine bought the apple orchard in Schuylerville and named it Saratoga Apple. The orchard became a destination for cider, donuts, and apple picking as well as music, culture, and local gatherings. In 2012, Darrow’s son Eric joined his father in running the orchard, launching a taproom and line of hard ciders.

New York ranks among highest in US for pedestrian deaths

Darrow is survived by his wife Marie Christine, his children Sonia, Emily, Elsa, and Eric, six grandchildren, and four brothers. You can view his full obituary on the Legacy website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, September 30

Today's five things to know include the latest on Hurricane Ian, the Fort Edward Village Board looking into the police department being dissolved, and PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, planning a Capital Region expansion.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Schuylerville, NY
State
South Carolina State
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Darrow
NEWS10 ABC

New public mural in Albany released

A new mural has been added to Albany's downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin's mural titled "Back to Life" spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany's $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Apple Picking#Saratoga Apple#Harvard College#Green Mountain Orchards#European#Menands Fire Department#Granny Smith Associates
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NEWS10 ABC

Greenville brothers receive award for heroic actions

Three Greenville brothers were honored on Thursday for saving the life of a man trapped in a burning car after a crash. Peter Liquari IV and Nickolas Liquari, both 14, and their brother Dylan Liquari, 7, received Liberty Medals, the highest civilian honor that a New York resident can receive from the State Senate and is awarded to individuals for heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers.
GREENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy