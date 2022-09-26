Read full article on original website
How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
Mariners' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Seattle stands in American League
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
