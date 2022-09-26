ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Man dies in rollover crash off Highway 41 after being ‘fully ejected’ from vehicle, CHP says

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux25d_0iAuxZBL00

A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early Monday morning in a rollover crash off Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the fatal crash came in around 6:40 a.m., the CHP said in a news release, noting that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”

The man was driving southbound on the highway south of Bear Ridge Road when his 2001 Chevrolet “left the southbound lane, traveled across the northbound lane and drove off the road edge,” the CHP said.

The vehicle “overturned and came to rest down a short dirt embankment near the edge of private property,” the release said

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said, and was “fully ejected from the vehicle” as a result.

The man, who was not identified in the release pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700 .

Comments / 2

E J Tarm
4d ago

just got passed by an orange Camaroand grey explorer by Hancock Collegedoing 90 mph. Where in hell is the CHP?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Osos, CA
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kprl.com

Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
LOS OSOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel 3-12

Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic

A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25

On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
3K+
Followers
175
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy