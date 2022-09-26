Man dies in rollover crash off Highway 41 after being ‘fully ejected’ from vehicle, CHP says

A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early Monday morning in a rollover crash off Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the fatal crash came in around 6:40 a.m., the CHP said in a news release, noting that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”

The man was driving southbound on the highway south of Bear Ridge Road when his 2001 Chevrolet “left the southbound lane, traveled across the northbound lane and drove off the road edge,” the CHP said.

The vehicle “overturned and came to rest down a short dirt embankment near the edge of private property,” the release said

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said, and was “fully ejected from the vehicle” as a result.

The man, who was not identified in the release pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700 .