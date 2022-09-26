ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

CBS News

"Water was up over the rooftop": Florida official describes harrowing scene as search missions continue

Devastation continues to unfold in Florida as rescue missions continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said there have been more than 700 rescues so far and that they are in "hasty search" mode, while the governor said more than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxg.com

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Coast Guard surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian and rescue people who remain stranded. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca rode along with Coast Guard members Friday to better understand what goes into the recovery efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Guns#Federal Crime#Kennel#Bark Nation
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of “shots heard” at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police located a victim inside a blue Chrysler 300 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
GEORGETOWN, SC
