wach.com
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
WCNC
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
"Water was up over the rooftop": Florida official describes harrowing scene as search missions continue
Devastation continues to unfold in Florida as rescue missions continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said there have been more than 700 rescues so far and that they are in "hasty search" mode, while the governor said more than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the Florida coast.
wfxg.com
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
On board Coast Guard flight surveying Hurricane Ian's destruction
The Coast Guard has helped rescue more than 100 people across Florida. Omar Villafranca flew with the Coast Guard as it surveyed the most devastated areas.
Coast Guard surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard is working to survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian and rescue people who remain stranded. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca rode along with Coast Guard members Friday to better understand what goes into the recovery efforts.
wfxb.com
New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run
We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
counton2.com
SLED: North Charleston store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced charges against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard (25) and Justin Outley (25) owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
2 bodies recovered, 16 still missing after boat carrying migrants sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
Two people have been found dead and 16 others were still missing two days after a boat carrying 27 Cuban migrants sank off the coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. After the boat capsized Wednesday, four of the people on...
WJCL
305 dogs rescued, more than 20 arrested in South Carolina dogfighting takedown
Warning: Above video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised. Over the weekend, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers participated in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. Officers with the operation interrupted a...
Police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of “shots heard” at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police located a victim inside a blue Chrysler 300 […]
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation
GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
Florida family recalls water levels quickly rising around the house during Hurricane Ian: "I was praying a lot"
Recovery efforts in Florida are underway as communities grapple with the catastrophic damage left by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm is one of the strongest to ever hit the nation and potentially one of the deadliest in state history, according to President Joe Biden. "Everything on Sanibel is destroyed, that's...
CBS News
