ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

People's Light Theatre stages first-ever bilingual production with ''MUSHROOM''

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Na8LG_0iAuvqUW00

People's Light Theatre in Malvern is staging 'MUSHROOM', the theatre's first-ever bilingual production.

The play is set in Kennett Square, known as the mushroom capital of the world.

It shines a light on the town's mushroom industry workers, many of whom are from Mexico and Central America.

Playwright Eisa Davis spent nine years researching and interviewing people in Kennett Square to develop her story.

"It's a story with unexpected romances and a mysterious workplace dispute. There's also this looming presence of immigration authorities," says Davis.

English and Spanish supertitles are displayed throughout the show, as the narrative moves between both languages.

"Mushrooms are fascinating," says Davis. "There's this mycelial, underground fungal network that allows us as humans to survive."

It's a metaphor representing the unseen world of Kennett Square's mushroom workers.

'MUSHROOM' runs through October 16.

People's Light | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355

610-644-3500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
City
Kennett Square, PA
City
Mexico, PA
City
Conestoga, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bilingual#Mushroom#Performing#Musical Theater#People S Light Theatre#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy