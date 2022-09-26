ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
SR 309 and Hilltop Road in Springfield Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said.

Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ.

Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, where he died at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The woman was behind the wheel of a car that collided with another vehicle around 4:35 p.m. in the area of SR 309 and Hilltop Road in Springfield Township (Bucks County), according to authorities. Her husband was a passenger in the car, Buglio said.

The Lehigh County Coroner ruled the man's death an accident.

It was unclear whether there were any additional injuries or fatalities.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Township Police Department.

