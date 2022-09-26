Lakemore police shoot at alleged burglar wielding crowbar; no injuries reported

An alleged crowbar-wielding burglar is in custody after police say he broke into a building at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenger Golf Course Sunday night.

According to Lakemore Police, the burglary happened around 10 p.m. The golf course is located at 1596 Flickinger Road in Akron.

Officers responded to the scene after being notified about an alarm. Once there, they found a side door that had been forced open and heard noises coming from inside.

Police said they found a man inside an office and he ran out through the open door to the parking lot. While fleeing, the man, who was armed with a crowbar, turn back towards the officers. One officer fired three shots at the man, which didn't strike him, police said.

The man was apprehended after a short foot chase and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The department said both officers involved will remain on full active duty.

The matter remains under investigation.

