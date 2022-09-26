Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WYSH AM 1380
CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
wvlt.tv
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
wvlt.tv
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
wvlt.tv
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said. KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected...
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says
The McClain family watches the Smokies game in Kodak after evacuating from their home in Tampa. StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever. StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in...
wvlt.tv
Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
wvlt.tv
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 19 hours ago. The...
WBIR
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida. Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in...
