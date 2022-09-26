ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Jellico, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton man killed in Thursday accident

A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
CLINTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Tbi#The Campbell#County Jail#Jellico Police Department
wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said. KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says

The McClain family watches the Smokies game in Kodak after evacuating from their home in Tampa. StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever. StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 19 hours ago. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida. Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy