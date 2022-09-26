Read full article on original website
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
The Jersey Shore begins to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ian
New Jersey has some coastal concerns as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make way north. News 12’s Lauren Due is in Thunderbolt 12.
Murphy calls deadly Wildwood car rally an ‘awful tragedy,’ says officials will review what happened
In his first public comments on the deadly event, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday it’s an “awful tragedy” that two people died and two others were injured during a pop-up car rally that caused chaos in Wildwood this past weekend. The governor also said officials will examine...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
Wildwood officials say they didn’t foresee how bad fatal H2oi car rally would get
The mayor and police chief of Wildwood said there was no way the city could have prepared for how out of control the deadly H2oi pop-up car rally would get. The rally, which took over the streets in Wildwood last weekend, resulted in the deaths of two people, and left two others with serious injuries.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
fox29.com
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
Following 2 Lifeguard Deaths, NJ Beach Patrols Flagged For Violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
987thecoast.com
Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event
Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
