ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
Wildwood, NJ
Cars
State
Maryland State
Wildwood, NJ
Accidents
City
Wildwood Crest, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
City
West Wildwood, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tim Donahue
fox29.com

Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Square Mile#The Cars#Traffic Accident#H2022#Nj Advance Media
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event

Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy