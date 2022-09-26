ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Shari Rhodes Boudreau
4d ago

Why in the h** is the dog, or ANY animal, left alone in a car to begin with? I don't care if it's for only 5 minutes, this should never happen!If don't have time to leash him/her and to take the dog in with you, or you're at a place that doesn't allow dogs (which YOU should already know before you head there and take your dog), LEAVE THE DOG AT HOME. PERIOD! 😡

The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
newsantaana.com

Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old

Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. Which SAUSD School...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail

(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
MURRIETA, CA
thecatseye.org

Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital

SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove Police Department has issued over 800 street racing citations this month

Due to the increase of reckless driving across Southern California, the Garden Grove Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance approach by staffing additional officers to conduct high-visibility enforcement of street racing/takeovers. As of September, their efforts have resulted in a total of:. Citations: 823. Citations (Excessive/Loud Exhaust): 273. Impounded/Stored Vehicles:...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

