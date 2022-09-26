Blue Ridge RB Bryson Wyatt is The Greenville News prep football Week 5 Athlete of the Week

For the second consecutive week, a Blue Ridge High School football player has won The Greenville News high school football Athlete of the Week award.

Bryson Wyatt, a running back for the Tigers, received 35 percent and 2,305 of the votes in this week's poll. Wyatt rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Landrum in Week 5. He now has over 500 rushing yards on the year and has been a consistent top performer for much of the season, helping lead Blue Ridge to a 3-3 record through six games this year.

In second place in the poll was Travelers Rest quarterback Caleb Mills, who received 1,630 votes. He passed for 371 yards and four TDs in a win over Berea last Friday. In third was Mann defensive end Jacari Bennett, who had five sacks last week and received 17 percent of the votes. The full results of the poll can be seen here .

Here are the nominees from this week:

Bryson Wyatt, Blue Ridge: In a big win over Landrum, Wyatt had a strong outing with 24 rushing attempts for 174 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Coldren, Hillcrest: Coldren has found his footing the past few weeks and rushed for 107 yards in a win over Wren. He also caught four passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacari Bennett, JL Mann: Bennett, now with 10 sacks on the year, had a monster game against Wade Hampton. An edge rusher, Bennett had five sacks, three total tackles, a tackle-for-loss and forced a fumble in the Patriots win.

JaCorey Martin, Southside Christian: Martin led SCS to its first win of the season with 200 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and 2-of-4 passing for 12 yards.

Caleb Mills, Travelers Rest: Mills had a monster game on just 12 passing attempts. The senior QB had 371 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and six rushing yards in the Devildogs win over Berea.

Tre Broughton, Woodmont: Despite a loss to Seneca, Broughton shined for the Wildcats on Friday with 18 carries for 117 yards and three rushing TDs, one catch for 16 yards and he even completed a 66 yard pass.

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Blue Ridge RB Bryson Wyatt is The Greenville News prep football Week 5 Athlete of the Week