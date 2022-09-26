ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

First residences at Alton Place sold

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The first of several residences at Alton Place, a $275-million mixed-use development at Alton Darby Creek and Roberts road in Hilliard, have been sold, though none are yet built.

Construction has yet to start on Alton Place, but building permits were issued in June to Fischer Homes, Dwight McCabe, whose Dublin-Cosgray LLC is the developer of Alton Place, said Sept. 26.

On Aug. 8, permits were issued and construction of paved roads is now underway in the first phase of Alton Place.

The COVID-19 pandemic environment, supply-chain issues and fluctuating interest rates are but a few factors that combined to delay Alton Place, but McCabe said he “is looking forward to seeing houses coming out of the ground.”

Fischer Homes is only one of the home builders that is to build at Alton Place, McCabe said.

In addition to multiple home builders constructing at Alton Place, multiple lots are also available for custom builds and lots are being sold privately for such construction, according to McCabe.

Hilliard City Council approved the required rezoning and developer’s agreement in June 2020 for Alton Place to advance and construction was expected to begin last year.

“We fully expected houses to be built (in 2021), ” McCabe said in February, when Hilliard’s planning and zoning commission approved a final plat for 69 single-family residences that include four reserves on 78 acres, the first phase of Alton Place, where Fischer Homes is developing some of the lots.

In its entirety, Alton Place is a 354-acre parcel north of Roberts Road and west of Alton Darby Creek Road and in 2020, it was rezoned from rural residential to Hilliard Conservation District.

The 354 acres include 167 single-family residences and 280 attached residential units.

Price ranges for the residences have increased since 2020 and now begin at about $400,000 for starter townhouses and some lakefront residences are to sell at more than $1 million, according to McCabe.

Alton Place includes 53 acres for commercial uses and 177 acres of open space.

Construction of a village center at Alton Place is expected to begin next spring, McCabe said.

“We have leases in hand,” but McCabe would not identify any of the retail or restaurant uses in Alton Place.

McCabe has described Alton Place as a “cradle-to-grave” concept that would provide housing and walkable amenities for people of all ages, with businesses and services as part of the development.

Meanwhile, Fischer Homes is marketing the first of the residences it is to build at Alton Place.

“We are excited to introduce a new community to Hilliard, following the success of our community Heritage Preserve,” said Jon Jasper, market president for Fischer Homes, Columbus Division

“The demand for this kind of community speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to enter the first of many phases in Alton Place.”

Since opening in early August 2022, Fischer Homes has sold nine residences from its ‘Masterpiece Collection’ with total sales at a little more than $7 million, according to a company press release.

Future planned amenities include three miles of walking and biking paths showcasing the community's lakes, wetlands, streams and grasslands, according to the press release.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: First residences at Alton Place sold

