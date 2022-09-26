ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Franco Dragone, creator behind Mystère and 'O' dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the creative minds behind Cirque du Soleil, Franco Dragone, has died at 69 years old. The entertainment icon produced shows from Mystère to "O" and introduced Celine Dion's first residency in Las Vegas. Cirque du Soleil released a statement on Friday. We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out Life Time in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

EDC general admission tickets sell out in minutes

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After Insomniac's announcement that EDC 2023 tickets would be available this week, festival-goers came in full swing Thursday morning. According to Insomniac, general admission tickets to the festival have completely sold out, with a limited number of GA+ and VIP tickets remaining. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV

