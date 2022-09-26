Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Franco Dragone, creator behind Mystère and 'O' dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the creative minds behind Cirque du Soleil, Franco Dragone, has died at 69 years old. The entertainment icon produced shows from Mystère to "O" and introduced Celine Dion's first residency in Las Vegas. Cirque du Soleil released a statement on Friday. We...
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
Downtown Las Vegas bar to host 'Macho Man' Randy Savage-themed night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Downtown Las Vegas bar is looking to honor a late WWE legend by hosting a themed night in his honor. Gold Spike will host the event on Friday, September 30th starting at 10 p.m. The ‘Be a Savage’ night encourages guests to dress up...
Catch longtime Las Vegas performer Frankie Scinta at South Point
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point is welcoming entertainer Frankie Scinta to their showroom for a two-night engagement.
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Opening date set for Cronut creator's new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The opening date is set for pastry chef Dominique Ansel's new bakery at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The bakery, called Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 21. The first 100 guests will receive a commemorative gift to celebrate the opening.
1 OCTOBER: Events happening across the valley commemorating fifth anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several events across the valley will be taking place Friday and Saturday to commemorate the fifth remembrance of One October. Friday night, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will lead a healing lantern event with bereaved families, survivors, first responders, and all impacted members. Saturday morning....
Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Life Time Fitness to debut new luxury residence in Green Valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Luxury fitness brand Life Time Fitness is introducing a new residency concept in one Henderson neighborhood as it continues its mission to boost healthy lifestyles. The fitness brand is set to reveal the new residential midrise tower at 2460 E. Serene Ave. just north of...
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
EDC general admission tickets sell out in minutes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After Insomniac's announcement that EDC 2023 tickets would be available this week, festival-goers came in full swing Thursday morning. According to Insomniac, general admission tickets to the festival have completely sold out, with a limited number of GA+ and VIP tickets remaining. MORE ON NEWS...
Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
How to get answers to your toughest Medicare questions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare and their myGeneration Senior Clinics to answer your toughest Medicare questions. Licensed Nevada broker Sheavon Engen joined us to talk more about the helpline.
