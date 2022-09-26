Read full article on original website
11 New Late Night Food Options Around DC
You’ve hit up Duccini’s for jumbo slice, joined post-shift chefs at New Big Wong, and seen the sun rise from Bob & Edith’s Diner. Then the pandemic hit, and late-night options vanished like a hangover after 2 AM Honey Pig. Thankfully, many of the tried and true places are back—and there’s a new wave of bars and restaurants serving drinks and belly-padding eats until midnight (or way later).
Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert
Join us Friday, September 30 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Curious about the latest wave of celebrity chef openings? Wondering where to find the best fall-festival eats? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.
A Gig at Lego Is DC’s Hottest Job Opening
For government types who happen to love Lego, the perfect job awaits: This morning’s Playbook brings news that the toy-brick behemoth is hiring a government and public affairs director in DC. Though it’s not exactly every kid’s dream job of designing Legos, this is as close as you’re likely to come if you’re based in our area.
Want to (Maybe) See a Ghost? Stay at These DC-Area Hotels and Rentals.
For some, Halloween decorations and scary movies aren’t enough. If you want to get face time in with ghosts yourself, there are a bevy of (supposedly) haunted hotels and rental spots around DC that you can book. Check out our list and pack your bags—that is, if you dare.
Departing DC Restaurant Association CEO: Industry Is Still Fragile
After a decade on the job, Kathy Hollinger is stepping away from her role as President and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. During her tenure, Washington saw an explosion of new restaurants and dining neighborhoods, industry-shaping new laws and regulations, and—oh yeah—an entire pandemic. Hollinger starts...
Hurricane Ian Cancellations: What DC Residents Should Know About This Weekend
Remnants of Hurricane Ian are headed our way this weekend, and while we won’t face anything remotely close to the devastation the storm brought to areas further south, the forecast is looking pretty wet. This weekend was also set to be jam-packed with events around the area, so we compiled a list of where things stand.
Maryland’s New “227” Area Code Should Really Belong to DC
Marylanders will have a new 227 area code in the near future—and some people in DC aren’t happy about it. First, the pertinent details. According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, available telephone numbers with the standard 240 and 301 area codes are in short supply. They’re expected to run out sometime next year, possibly spring, at which time new numbers will be assigned with the 227 code. The change won’t impact existing numbers in the counties where 240 and 301 are used, including phone numbers in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties.
