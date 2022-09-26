Read full article on original website
Area Teams To Show Support For Plains Player At Weekend Games
The community show of support for a Pleasant Plains High School football player who collapsed during a game last weekend continues. At least two dozen area high school teams will be wearing #JaydenStrong stickers on their helmets during this weekend’s games in support of Jayden Veesenmeyer. The teen remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from what family friends say may have been a brain injury related to a hard hit in last Saturday’s game. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Jayden is being weaned off sedation and is responding to stimuli.
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
Fire Totals Home in Barrow on Tuesday
The Roodhouse, White Hall, and Winchester Fire Departments responded to a single-story structure fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Roodhouse Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says that initial calls for a structure fire came in just after midnight Tuesday to 1508 Northeast 160th Avenue just inside the limits of Barrow Township, west of Roodhouse.
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Peoria crews battle residential fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Thursday morning to the area of W. Garden and S. Idaho for a report of smoke in a residence. First crews on scene found a working fire in the back of the home with flames showing from the rear and side windows.
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper Coming Up
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper – October 20 & 21, 2022, 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. both days. Drive-through for pick-up at 2960 Stanton Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Serving home-made chili (Zillion’s) and vegetable beef soup for $15/quart, hot dogs for $2 each, or 6/$10.00. All proceeds benefit the residents of Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 217-529-1614 for more information.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
GoFundMe Page Raises Thousands For Pleasant Plains Player [LINK]
A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $48,000 and counting to help with the medical expenses for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a weekend game. The organizer of the fundraising effort says Jayden Veesenmeyer may have suffered a head injury that resulted in pressure on the brain, which ultimately required emergency surgery to alleviate. The page says Jayden is showing signs of progress but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. You can access the GoFundMe page HERE.
Sheriff Urges Caution On Rural Roads
CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp directs attention to the empty corn field where the traffic crash culminated. Kettlekamp held a press conference on Tuesday to bring awareness to the dangers of driving on county and township roads. “Well first of all I would like to explain that this was a terrible tragedy.” Kettlekamp said. “It is a ‘crash’ because it could have been prevented. There’s several factors that caused this crash and lead to the death of three individuals that shouldn’t have happened.” The Sheriff again sheds light on the need for common sense whilst behind the wheel. “Drive slow and when you approach intersections, especially when the crops are still up, you have to stop.”
Potbelly Sandwich Shop Expected In Springfield Soon
A popular sandwich chain could soon be making its debut in Springfield. Springfield businessman Rob Wilbern plans to open several Potbelly Sandwich Shops in Central Illinois, with locations in Decatur and Champaign as well as Springfield. There’s no final word yet on where the Springfield store will be located or when it’s expected to open.
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Police: Teen arrested after threat made toward schools in Pana
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police said its officers arrested a teenager on Wednesday shortly after they discovered a threatening social media post. Police officials said the department was informed just before 7 a.m. of a Snapchat post that they interpreted as a threat against schools. After a short investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old student […]
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
