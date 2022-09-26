CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp directs attention to the empty corn field where the traffic crash culminated. Kettlekamp held a press conference on Tuesday to bring awareness to the dangers of driving on county and township roads. “Well first of all I would like to explain that this was a terrible tragedy.” Kettlekamp said. “It is a ‘crash’ because it could have been prevented. There’s several factors that caused this crash and lead to the death of three individuals that shouldn’t have happened.” The Sheriff again sheds light on the need for common sense whilst behind the wheel. “Drive slow and when you approach intersections, especially when the crops are still up, you have to stop.”

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO