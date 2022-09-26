Read full article on original website
Springfield Man Faces Charges For Alleged School Threat
A Springfield man is facing two counts of disorderly conduct… including one felony charge… for allegedly making a threatening comment to staff at the Regional Office of Education. Court papers filed by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright say 54-year-old Gregory Tatarek entered the ROE office Wednesday and...
40 Year Sentence Handed Down For 2021 Murder In Virden
A Carlinville man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Virden. Dalton Obermark’s sentence was agreed to by prosecutors in exchange for his guilty plea in the death of John “JB” Rennie. Rennie was stabbed eight times in his home, and prosecutors say Obermark then took his car and tried to travel to Florida. Obermark had just moved to Illinois from Florida, where he had been jailed on armed robbery and grand theft auto charges. He had also been convicted of conspiracy to escape from jail during his incarceration there.
Springfield Man Gets More Than Five Years In Prison On Drug, Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend five and a half years in prison on drug and gun charges and a separate COVID-19 fraud case. 30-year-old Demetrius Robertson was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime. Robertson was given an additional six months for submitting false information in order to obtain more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were supposed to go to small businesses impacted by COVID shutdowns.
Springfield Man Indicted On Murder, Arson Charges
A Sangamon County grand jury has handed down a 13-count indictment against the suspect in a double homicide in Springfield earlier this month. 33-year-old Mark Crites is accused of killing John and Gloria Norgaard in the couple’s home on Southwind Road on the morning of September 11th… and an arson at the home of one of Crites’s relatives the night before. In addition to eight counts of first degree murder, Crites is also charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of stolen firearms.
Woman Sought In Connection With Springfield Shooting
Sangamon County deputies are seeking an unidentified woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Deputies were called to the 26-hundred block of South Glenwood around 9pm and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Police say a woman had come to the door of the residence demanding something from the man. The man told deputies he wasn’t sure what the woman wanted, but said she indicated she had others with her, although he did not see anyone else. He said he was shot when he turned to run. Police say the female suspect was wearing dark clothing and had her face covered.
Sheriff’s Office Obtains Body Cameras, But Putting Devices Into Service Could Take Weeks
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office has obtained the body cameras that it will use to equip deputies and jailers in the months ahead… but it may still be several more weeks before the devices are deployed. Sheriff Jack Campbell says he and his staff are still working through...
September 28, 2022
Pleasant Plains has rescheduled its homecoming parade for Friday afternoon, after postponing it last weekend following the medical…. Sangamon County deputies are seeking an unidentified woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. …. September 28, 2022 2:07 pm. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office has obtained the body...
Early Voting Underway; Pritzker Urges Voters To Cast Ballots
Early voting is now underway for the November general election. Thursday marked the first day that voters can cast ballots in person or by mail for the election, which includes contests for all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, congressional and legislative seats, and a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the start of early voting with events at several Downstate locations, including the Sangamon County Building in Springfield. Voters can go to the county clerk’s office to cast an early ballot, or can request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop Expected In Springfield Soon
A popular sandwich chain could soon be making its debut in Springfield. Springfield businessman Rob Wilbern plans to open several Potbelly Sandwich Shops in Central Illinois, with locations in Decatur and Champaign as well as Springfield. There’s no final word yet on where the Springfield store will be located or when it’s expected to open.
Edgar Endorses Brady In Secretary Of State Race
Republican candidate for Illinois secretary of state Dan Brady has picked up a big-name endorsement. Former governor and secretary of state Jim Edgar officially gave his backing to Brady at an event in Springfield Thursday. Edgar says he knows that Brady possesses the skill and experience to improve the office and provide better service to the public. Brady is currently a state representative. His Democratic opponent in the secretary of state’s race is former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.
Springfield Still Working On Plans For Public Restroom On Old Capitol Plaza
Springfield is still working toward installing a public restroom on the Old Capitol Plaza downtown… but is making modifications to the original design proposal. City officials had originally envisioned something along the lines of the “Portland Loo,” a concept used in Portland, Oregon, where the facility has open grating at the top and bottom to discourage improper activities inside. City officials say the restroom will be designed to fit in more with the existing structure that leads to the underground parking garage below the plaza. But they say the interior will have many of the Portland Loo features, making it easy to clean and maintain.
Area Teams To Show Support For Plains Player At Weekend Games
The community show of support for a Pleasant Plains High School football player who collapsed during a game last weekend continues. At least two dozen area high school teams will be wearing #JaydenStrong stickers on their helmets during this weekend’s games in support of Jayden Veesenmeyer. The teen remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from what family friends say may have been a brain injury related to a hard hit in last Saturday’s game. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Jayden is being weaned off sedation and is responding to stimuli.
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
ALPLM Opens Dedicated Lactation Room For Staff, Public
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum has opened up a new lactation room, where nursing mothers can feed their babies or pump milk. The new facility will be open both to staff and visitors at the museum. While state law requires businesses to make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who are nursing, it does not require a dedicated room, and does not mandate that it be open to the public as well.
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper Coming Up
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper – October 20 & 21, 2022, 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. both days. Drive-through for pick-up at 2960 Stanton Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Serving home-made chili (Zillion’s) and vegetable beef soup for $15/quart, hot dogs for $2 each, or 6/$10.00. All proceeds benefit the residents of Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 217-529-1614 for more information.
Broadgauge In Petersburg Honored By Preservation Group
A Petersburg business has been honored with a preservation award from the group Landmarks Illinois. The group recognized Douglas Pope, the owner of the historic Broadgauge Building on the square in Petersburg. It first opened in 1872 as a “megastore” selling hardware, groceries, and dry goods. The space has now been converted into a multi-purpose facility, with a restaurant and bar, a coffee shop and bakery, a billiards room and event space.
Pleasant Plains Reschedules Homecoming Parade As Support Rolls In For Injured Player
Pleasant Plains has rescheduled its homecoming parade for Friday afternoon, after postponing it last weekend following the medical emergency that sent a Plains football player to the hospital. The parade route has been altered to avoid disruptions on Route 125 during Friday afternoon traffic. The school district says it rescheduled...
”Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” Coming To UIS
A popular musical is returning to Springfield with a holiday twist. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be staged at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 23rd. The original “Million Dollar Quartet” told the story of an impromptu jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins at the Sun Records studio in December of 1956. In real life, the quartet performed a handful of Christmas songs along with a lot of other material that night. The holiday version of the show emphasizes Christmas songs in the style of those rock and country pioneers. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
