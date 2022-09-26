Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Raywood Ash: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Raywood Ash! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The boldest fall foliage, the dark green summer leaves turn attractive wine-red...
SignalsAZ
Cast11 New Podcast, Prescott Holidays, Yavaline, Transportation, Events in Prescott – September 28th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the newest podcast on Cast11 – Waiting on a Phone Call, Prescott holiday events and volunteer opportunities, transportation through Yavaline in Prescott Valley, high school football games, and more.
7 Easy Hikes In Arizona That Will Still Give You The Most Stunning Views
There are many beautiful places to visit around Arizona, however, some require perhaps an expert-level hiker or someone who gets a thrill from facing moderate-to-difficult journeys in nature. If that doesn't sound like you, and you're a beginner outdoor adventurer who longs to catch some gorgeous views but hates a...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Creates a Safer Community One Job at a Time
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, October 15th at 9:00 AM. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work-life balance, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
SignalsAZ
Local Prescott Backyard Birds
Backyard bird watching has become a growing pastime for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. For those with an appreciation for nature and animals, it can be an enjoyable, peaceful hobby. Have you ever wondered what different types of wild birds we have in our area? Take a look at the list below to find out some of the most common backyard birds.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
SignalsAZ
Princess Enchanted Sunday at Prescott Valley Library
The Prescott Valley Public Library is excited to host its Princess Enchanted Sunday on October 2, 2022, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Guests are invited to have a magical visit with everyone’s favorite princesses at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. The princesses will be reading stories, visiting with...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
prescottenews.com
New Transportation in Prescott Valley: YavaLine Regional Transit System
The YavaLine Regional Transit System (“YAV” for short) is the first-ever transit service in the Prescott Valley area. The YAV is starting with a shared ride, on-demand service. Think of it like a minibus that comes when you want, where you want. Input your pickup and drop-off addresses in our mobile app, and we’ll provide a few ride options within the Transit Zone. Choose the option that works best for you and we’ll send a driver your way. If you would like to contact us to request a trip instead, call 1-866-YAV-TRAN (1-866-928-8726).
SignalsAZ
Spectrum Healthcare Contracted by Care 1st as Crisis Services Provider
Spectrum Healthcare, local non-profit healthcare organization in Yavapai County, has announced that, as of October 1, 2022, they will be the official crisis response provider of Yavapai County as contracted by Care 1st. Spectrum Healthcare has provided crisis services to Yavapai County since 2016. Beginning at the Crisis Mobile Response...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Victorious Against Paradise Valley
In an intense battle on Tuesday, Sept 27th at Ken Lindley Field, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas to push its win streak to five games, conference record to 5-0, and overall record to 6-4. “It was...
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Town Admin Kicks-Off General Plan Update
The Town of Chino Valley launched the kick-off of the General Plan Update that will serve as the vision and strategic plan for the future of the Town covering land use, circulation (transportation), economic development, public facilities/services, and natural resources. This Plan provides citizen-directed policy guidance to direct and guide...
prescottenews.com
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
theprescotttimes.com
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
