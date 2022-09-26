Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Haine offers to work with Pritzker on SAFE-T changes
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine and Gov. J.B. Pritzker continue to trade comments about the criminal justice reform law called the SAFE-T Act set to take effect Jan. 1. The SAFE-T Act, short for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, was passed in the General Assembly...
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
wlds.com
Pike County Placed on State’s Do Not Pay List For No Audit
A West Central Illinois county is in financial trouble with the State of Illinois. The Pike Press reports that Pike County was notified in writing by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that the county has been placed on the state’s Stop Payment List for not completing a financial audit for the previous fiscal year.
gc3media.net
The “Purge Law” of Illinois
I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
wlds.com
Additional Charges Filed Against McDonald in Pike County Arsons
Additional charges have been filed against a Pike County man who was arrested earlier this month following a string of fires at a livestock business. 37-year-old Travis D. McDonald of Griggsville was arrested on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Supreme Court sets execution date for convicted Wright City killer
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court Thursday issued a warrant of execution for convicted murderer Scott McLaughlin of Wright City who was convicted of the 2003 stabbing death of a former girlfriend. The court set McLaughlin's death for a 24-hour period beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 3,...
wlds.com
Carlinville Man Sentenced to Four Decades in Prison For Virden Murder
A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death at his residence last year will spend the next four decades in prison. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced today that 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of 58 year old John W. Rennie. Obermark previously pled guilty to a single count of first degree murder in July.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon calls on Missouri Attorney General to enforce laws for marking underground facilities
On Tuesday, March 1, a house exploded on Millers Court in O’Fallon. Despite the severity of the blast, no one was injured. One home was completely destroyed by the blast and subsequent fire, nearby homes were condemned, and others had significant damage. On Thursday, May 26, following a two-week...
recordpatriot.com
Troy woman charged with fraud
EDWARDSVILLE – A Troy woman was charged with fraud Tuesday after allegedly attempting to pass a bad check at a Bethalto bank. Brooke L. Mosher, 33, of Troy, was charged with forgery, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department. According to court documents,...
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
recordpatriot.com
Roxana man faces weapons charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Roxana man with a prior felony conviction faces a weapons charged filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jordin A. Reynolds, 22, of Roxana, was charged Sept. 28 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The case...
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
wlds.com
Miller Remains Silent on Debate with Lange in IL-15
It appears like voters in the new 15th Illinois Congressional District won’t be hearing a debate from candidates before Election Day in November. A press release from Democratic candidate Paul Lange’s campaign says Lange has expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to debate his Republican opponent and incumbent Mary Miller. So far, Lange says Miller has remained silent to any requests.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
wlds.com
Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County
Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.
wlds.com
UPDATE: Krueger Apprehended
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers reports that 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Jerseyville was apprehended this morning by U.S. Marshals. Krueger was wanted on multiple felonies in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Two Rivers says that he is also wanted in connection to and questioning for multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.
