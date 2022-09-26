Phelps County man facing out-of-state sex crime charges

ROLLA, Mo. – Sheriff’s deputies in Phelps County have arrested a Newburg, Missouri man on warrants out of North Carolina for child sex and assault charges.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted to Facebook on Sept. 20 that deputies arrested Charles Mason that morning. Mason is charged in Durham County, North Carolina with statutory sex offenses with a child less than 15 years of age and child abuse involving a sexual act. He was charged in Phelps County with being a fugitive from out of state.

In August, the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mason with three counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and one count of tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Mason posted bond back in August. It is unclear when exactly the crimes in North Carolina occurred.

Messages left with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department regarding the investigation have gone unanswered.

