BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities will begin the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, October 14. The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO