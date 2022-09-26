Read full article on original website
Work begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City accessibility increases with ADA-compliant curbs; Hopewell demolition materials are recycled
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Bedford City Utilities will flush fire hydrants from Oct. 6 – Oct. 14
BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities will begin the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, October 14. The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming
BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
Orleans Fall Town-Wide Cleanup October 3-8
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set this week October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week only free of charge. Discard...
Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting. Anyone in grades 7-12 is invited to participate, and feel free to bring a friend. The Indiana 4-H Junior Leader program is designed to teach 4-H members in grades 7-12 about leadership development....
Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
State Road 56 closure postponed in Scott County
SCOTT CO.— The upcoming closure on State Road 56 has been postponed to next year in Scott County. The 30-day closure was originally scheduled to begin on or after Monday, October 3, to allow crews to complete a box culvert replacement project. A new start date will be announced once the new schedule has been finalized.
Fall brings changes at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities
BLOOMINGTON – With fall in full swing comes changes in the hours at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities. Twin Lakes Recreation Center will now be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On October 1, Griffy...
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
Monroe County Democrats to honor Doris Sims with Annual Judge Taliaferro Award
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Democratic Party will honor the career and public service of former City of Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Doris Sims, at their annual Fall Judge Viola Taliaferro Dinner on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Doris Sims retired from the City of Bloomington in 2021...
Seymour Library closed during Oktoberfest
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Public Library will close the Seymour Library branch on today, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Seymour Oktoberfest. Friends of the Jackson County Public Library will be accepting $5 donations for parking from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The Discovery...
Orleans firefighters say the time is now to think about fire prevention
ORLEANS – October is National Fire Prevention month, Sunday, October 9 – Saturday, October 15. The Orleans Fire Department has started to prep and stock up for different events to forward the opportunity and responsibility to spread the word about Fire Prevention. Firefighters will begin with the Fall...
Police Log: September 30, 2022
4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
Individual Income Tax rates rise in five Indiana Counties including Monroe County effective Oct. 1
INDIANA – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted along...
Bloomington designated “SolSmart Gold” for advancing solar energy growth
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington has received a Gold designation from the national SolSmart program (solsmart.org) for advancing the growth of solar energy across Bloomington. This designation recognizes the City of Bloomington for taking steps that make it faster, easier, and more affordable for local homes and businesses to go solar by increasing education and awareness of solar energy. Achievement of the SolSmart Gold designation is a goal of both Bloomington’s Climate and Sustainability Action Plans.
Don’t forget, you need a building permit
ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has had planning regulations in place since 1994. There are a few planning rules that citizens who live and/or own town property should be aware of especially as we move into the fall months ahead. Anyone who wants to build something or make...
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair
BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
Bedford Lions Club 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast is this Saturday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club invites everyone to attend the 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be from 6 a.m. until Noon at Thornton Park Pavilion. The price of tickets for adults (13 & up) is $8 and children’s tickets (12 &...
Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic
OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
4-H Day at the Bedford Farmer’s Market is this Saturday
BEDFORD – Saturday is 4-H Day at the Farmers’ Market. 4-H members will be visiting the Bedford Farmer’s Market this Saturday. Members will be happy to have an opportunity to educate people about 4-H. National 4-H Week is October 2nd through the 8th. For over 100 years,...
