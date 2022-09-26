ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Work begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City accessibility increases with ADA-compliant curbs; Hopewell demolition materials are recycled

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford City Utilities will flush fire hydrants from Oct. 6 – Oct. 14

BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities will begin the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, October 14. The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming

BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Fall Town-Wide Cleanup October 3-8

ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set this week October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week only free of charge. Discard...
ORLEANS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sealant#Change Order
wbiw.com

Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 56 closure postponed in Scott County

SCOTT CO.— The upcoming closure on State Road 56 has been postponed to next year in Scott County. The 30-day closure was originally scheduled to begin on or after Monday, October 3, to allow crews to complete a box culvert replacement project. A new start date will be announced once the new schedule has been finalized.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour Library closed during Oktoberfest

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Public Library will close the Seymour Library branch on today, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Seymour Oktoberfest. Friends of the Jackson County Public Library will be accepting $5 donations for parking from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The Discovery...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans firefighters say the time is now to think about fire prevention

ORLEANS – October is National Fire Prevention month, Sunday, October 9 – Saturday, October 15. The Orleans Fire Department has started to prep and stock up for different events to forward the opportunity and responsibility to spread the word about Fire Prevention. Firefighters will begin with the Fall...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 30, 2022

4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington designated “SolSmart Gold” for advancing solar energy growth

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington has received a Gold designation from the national SolSmart program (solsmart.org) for advancing the growth of solar energy across Bloomington. This designation recognizes the City of Bloomington for taking steps that make it faster, easier, and more affordable for local homes and businesses to go solar by increasing education and awareness of solar energy. Achievement of the SolSmart Gold designation is a goal of both Bloomington’s Climate and Sustainability Action Plans.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Don’t forget, you need a building permit

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has had planning regulations in place since 1994. There are a few planning rules that citizens who live and/or own town property should be aware of especially as we move into the fall months ahead. Anyone who wants to build something or make...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair

BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford Lions Club 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast is this Saturday

BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club invites everyone to attend the 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be from 6 a.m. until Noon at Thornton Park Pavilion. The price of tickets for adults (13 & up) is $8 and children’s tickets (12 &...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

4-H Day at the Bedford Farmer’s Market is this Saturday

BEDFORD – Saturday is 4-H Day at the Farmers’ Market. 4-H members will be visiting the Bedford Farmer’s Market this Saturday. Members will be happy to have an opportunity to educate people about 4-H. National 4-H Week is October 2nd through the 8th. For over 100 years,...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy