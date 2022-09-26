Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith, age 77 of David, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Prestonsburg Health Care, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born February 7, 1945 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Wayne & Jenny Clay Griffith. He was the husband of the late Goldie Arnett Griffith. He is survived by his Son: Carlos Randall (Teresa) Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Grandchildren: Cassidy Griffith, Carly Griffith, Amber Carroll & Kristen Crisp; A Host of Great Grandchildren; Sister: Angel Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his Sons: Keith Douglas Griffith & Joey Lee Griffith; Brothers & Sisters: Freddie Griffith, Jim Griffith, Cletis Griffith, Bobby Griffith, Hershel Griffith, Bud Griffith, Dewey Griffith, Audrey Thomas, Gloria Shepherd & Doris Slone. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

DAVID, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO