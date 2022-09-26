Read full article on original website
Manie Rowe
Manie Rowe, age 30 of Auxier, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1992 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Paul & Debbie Hackworth Rowe and Son of Christopher and Angela Osborne. He was the significant other of the late Allison Moore. Memorial...
Marion Kilburn
Marion Kilburn, age 61 of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the North Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky. He was born October 3, 1960 in McDowell, Kentucky to the late Arthur & Inez Yates Kilburn. He was a carpenter. He is survived by his Sons: Jeremy (Amy) Kilburn, James Marion Kilburn & Kilburn (Monica) Kilburn all of Monticello, Kentucky; Brothers: Arthur Kilburn Jr. of Dwale, Kentucky, Hardy Kilburn of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; Sister: Martha Carroll of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; 7 Grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter: Angel Ann Kilburn; Brother: Paul Kilburn. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Elmer “Crowbar” Bentley
Elmer “Crowbar” Bentley, age 63 of Auxier, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Gilbert Bentley & Pearlie Pitts (Zenith) Goble. He was the husband of Janice Lynn Horn Bentley. He was a mining superintendent.
Frankie Caudill
Frankie Caudill, age 86 of Mousie, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Greg Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Pippa Passes, Kentucky to the late Geroge and Dorsie Johnson Jacobs. She was the wife of the late Reldon Caudill.
James Michael Bevins
James Michael Bevins, age 61 of Banner, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1961 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Leeman Bevins Sr. and Lacey Williamson Bevins. Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral...
Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith
Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith, age 77 of David, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Prestonsburg Health Care, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born February 7, 1945 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Wayne & Jenny Clay Griffith. He was the husband of the late Goldie Arnett Griffith. He is survived by his Son: Carlos Randall (Teresa) Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; Grandchildren: Cassidy Griffith, Carly Griffith, Amber Carroll & Kristen Crisp; A Host of Great Grandchildren; Sister: Angel Griffith of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his Sons: Keith Douglas Griffith & Joey Lee Griffith; Brothers & Sisters: Freddie Griffith, Jim Griffith, Cletis Griffith, Bobby Griffith, Hershel Griffith, Bud Griffith, Dewey Griffith, Audrey Thomas, Gloria Shepherd & Doris Slone. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Allison Elaine Moore
Allison Elaine Moore, age 28 of Langley, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 17, 1994 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Christopher Douglas Moore. She was the significant other of the late Manie Rowe. Visitation will begin Wednesday, September 28,...
Knott County to Receive Nearly $200,000 for Flood Damage Repairs
Governor Beshear announced Tuesday that Knott County will be receiving nearly $200,000 in state funding to fix drainage issues caused by flooding. The funds will go to the Knott County Fiscal Court. Governor Beshear said in a news release that these projects, which are funded by Emergency Road Aid, will...
Kentucky State Police is Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Man out of Perry County.
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man out of Perry County. The Kentucky State Police in London at Post 11 is actively working to find a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday morning. 39 year old Alfred D....
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
Officials Investigate Fatal Crash Between School Bus And Truck
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday between a school bus and a truck. Police say they received a call just before 8:00 AM on Monday and responded to the area around Elkhorn Creek and Elkhorn City. The...
Law Enforcement Investigate House Fire in Harlan County that Left One Person Dead
Kentucky State Police in Harlan are currently investigating a house fire that occurred early yesterday morning in Harlan County, which killed one person. State police were called to the scene, along with Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments, to the scene in the Putney community just off KY-522. Troopers said that...
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
Pike County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Follow Drug Raid
A man out of Pike County is now facing drug trafficking charges after a raid conducted at his home uncovered meth and heroin. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed the search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Redale Road. Within the home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern, officials discovered meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and cash.
Former Lawrence Attorney And Wife Sentenced On Federal Charges
A former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife were recently sentenced to federal prison terms for wire-fraud and federal program theft. Michael T. Hogan and Joy M. Hogan pleaded guilty to the charges back in March. Michael received a sentence of 42-months for wire-fraud and federal program theft, while his...
