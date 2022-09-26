Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Man Wanted for Burglary
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40 year old man named Kevin D. Turner. Turner is wanted for Burglary. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Turner’s location,...
WKYT 27
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
WKYT 27
Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of what appears to be a carnival ride in middle of the interstate. They said it’s southbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not confirmed where in Lexington he was shot. So far, there have not...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
WKYT 27
Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington. Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WHAS 11
Lexington Police officer shot in line of duty
A robbery suspect allegedly attempted to run over the officers with a vehicle. The officers shot the suspect.
WKYT 27
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest deadly shooting has been released. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon Thursday for a reported...
WKYT 27
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month. The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
WTVQ
Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street. According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical...
Comments / 0