Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
Justin Fields' Response Among Things to Watch in Bears Vs. Giants
Fields' response headlines things to watch in Bears vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears exited September at 2-1 after wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. But the record doesn't tell the entire story. The Bears are one of the best rushing teams in...
What to Know About Tua Tagovailoa Injury, Fencing Response and NFL Protocol
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.
NFL・
What's Next for Jason Heyward — and Is Return to Cubs Possible?
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract.
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem
South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th. The 2022...
Incredible Cubs Video Takes You Around Wrigley Via Drone on Gameday
Incredible Cubs video takes you around Wrigley on gameday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes...
BW professor and St. Ignatius HC continue concussion research in football
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaioloa, scared everyone in Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals after a violent play. He was carted off the field.
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Blackhawks Announce First Wave of Cuts, Trim Roster to 50 Players
Hawks announce first wave of cuts, trim roster to 50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts on Friday and trimmed their roster to 50 players after starting training camp with 63. Forwards Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier were...
Podcast: Blackhawks Are Getting Glimpse of Future With Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel
Podcast: Korchinski, Reichel providing glimpse of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways through two preseason games. The guys discuss Kevin Korchinski's strong camp so far, his highlight-reel pass to Lukas Reichel against Detroit, the new-look penalty kill in action, the defensive zone system being less scrambly, how Patrick Kane might adjust without having Alex DeBrincat on the power play and much more.
3 Keys to Win Bears – Giants NFL Week 4 Game, Final Score Prediction
3 keys for Bears to beat Giantsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Dylan Sikura Returns to Blackhawks as ‘a Different Player'
Sikura returns to Blackhawks as 'a different player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Sikura has been a goal scorer and point producer practically his whole life, but for whatever reason, he went 43 games into his NHL career with the Blackhawks without a goal. He was so snake-bitten that it took three seasons for him to finally break through.
Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True' for 49ers Star
Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field. He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a...
NFL・
Milwaukee Bucks single game tickets to go on sale on Saturday
The Milwaukee Bucks will play a five-game 2022 preseason schedule, which tips off Saturday. The Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.
