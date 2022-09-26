ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'

JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem

South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th. The 2022...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury

How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Podcast: Blackhawks Are Getting Glimpse of Future With Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel

Podcast: Korchinski, Reichel providing glimpse of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways through two preseason games. The guys discuss Kevin Korchinski's strong camp so far, his highlight-reel pass to Lukas Reichel against Detroit, the new-look penalty kill in action, the defensive zone system being less scrambly, how Patrick Kane might adjust without having Alex DeBrincat on the power play and much more.
3 Keys to Win Bears – Giants NFL Week 4 Game, Final Score Prediction

3 keys for Bears to beat Giantsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Dylan Sikura Returns to Blackhawks as ‘a Different Player'

Sikura returns to Blackhawks as 'a different player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Sikura has been a goal scorer and point producer practically his whole life, but for whatever reason, he went 43 games into his NHL career with the Blackhawks without a goal. He was so snake-bitten that it took three seasons for him to finally break through.
