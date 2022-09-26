Read full article on original website
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Sept. 29
Week six of high school football in Orange County teams begins with Thursday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores on our scoreboard page throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
OCVibe proposal approved, will bring historic transformation to Honda Center area
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2022) — A plan to transform the area around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub is moving forward with plans for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space. Known as OCVibe, the plan will transform the area in...
Metrolink Suspends Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
Stone Soul Motown Tribute Band at Marina Park Oct. 2
The Newport Beach City Arts Council presents a free concert by classic soul and Motown tribute band Stone Soul on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula. Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping classic soul and Motown tribute band. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of familiar hits, Stone Soul will have audiences dancing The Jerk, The Mashed Potatoes and The Twist to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.
San Clemente High Student Publishes Children’s Book to Promote Self-Acceptance
Local E-Bike Shop Looks to Educate Riders, Community
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
Argyros Family Foundation donates $10 million to Children’s Hospital of Orange County to advance maternal-fetal care
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has received a $10 million donation from the Argyros Family Foundation in support of The Fetal Care Center of Southern California. A unique collaboration between CHOC and UCI Health, the Center brings together world-class experts in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatrics to care for families facing severe diagnoses in their unborn babies, and to care for these babies upon delivery. Since opening last year, the center has seen more than 700 patients, including babies with extremely rare conditions. The Argyros’ transformational gift will enable CHOC to grow its fetal care program, including adding staff and becoming a hub for groundbreaking research on fetal disorders.
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
Traffic collision at West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue results in the death of a man
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
OCTA celebrates 50th anniversary of bus service
The Orange County Transportation Authority commemorated 50 years of public bus service in Orange County on Monday with an event attended by former board members and staff, including the first general manager of the bus system. The gathering at the OCTA headquarters in Orange included a vintage 1972 bus with...
