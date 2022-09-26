Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
How this South African company aims for the 'perfect' avocado
The CEO of South Africa’s Westfalia Fruit, Alk Brand, shares how R&D boosts the company’s network of avocado farms around the world – and why it’s fostering exports to Asia.
getnews.info
Phosphate Fertilizer Market 2030 : Growing Demand in Food Production are Driving the Growth
The global Phosphate Fertilizer Market is forecast to reach USD 86.62 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global Phosphate Fertilizer Market is forecast to reach USD 86.62 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Phosphate Fertilizer Market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the Phosphate Fertilizer Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Company's vertical-farming technology enables it to produce algae from clean energy
The Israeli startup VAXA uses algae to transform renewable energy into sustainable nourishment. Microalgae can grow indoors using their vertical farming technique, regardless of the weather outside. The sealed and bio-secured module, which is embedded with pink glowing lights (UV LEDs), enables year-round production of high-quality, pathogen-free, fresh algae with...
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Scientists grant a second life to durable plastics
Researchers have found a way to break down certain durable plastics — used in aerospace and microelectronics — into their most basic buildings blocks for potentially limitless reuse. Their new method, published on Monday in Nature Chemistry, could help give a second, third or hundredth life to a...
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
Major Kroger change copies Wegmans and Whole Foods and will give you a unique shopping experience
A POPULAR grocery chain is set to bring an amazing new feature to stores that will attract thirsty customers. Kroger is following stores like Wegmans and Whole Foods by implementing beer stations in a couple of lucky stores. Coming this fall, customers in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be able to purchase...
Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated Announce the Launch of Recycled Content Packaging
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is collaborating with snack and treats leader Mars, Incorporated to launch its popular pantry-sized treats in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars that have been optimized to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). With the shared mission of creating more sustainable packaging solutions, Berry and Mars will launch the new jars for the M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands later this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005438/en/ Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated announce the launch of recycled content packaging. Together the companies are driving positive societal impact through new M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® packaging with 15% recycled plastic. The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
C-P Flexible Packaging Announces Commitment to Convert 50% of Company’s U.S. Plants to Solar Power by 2025
YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P), a leading manufacturer of sustainable flexible packaging, has announced plans to power 50% of the company’s U.S. facilities with solar energy by 2025. In addition to reducing C-P’s carbon footprint, utilizing solar power will reduce costs and support C-P’s continued rapid growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006024/en/ C-P Flexible Packaging is converting several manufacturing facilities to solar power (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Electrolux solar panels to enter U.S. market through Aionrise distribution
Solar Solutions Group, official licensee of Electrolux-branded solar products, has established a distribution relationship with Aionrise, in which Aionrise will manufacturer Electrolux solar panels for the North American market. “We are excited and proud to be able to announce that we today bring Electrolux solar photovoltaic products to the North...
foodlogistics.com
How Crop Data Helps Food Industry Increase Quality, Maximize Output
The food industry has grown substantially over the past few decades. Where individuals used to visit their local grocer for fresh fruits and vegetables, they now have the choice of several supermarkets in every town, not to mention online shopping and even same-day delivery. The food market has boomed, and as a result, consumers now expect more variety and higher quality products – all at lower prices. To keep up with these demands, the food industry has turned to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to analyze and optimize each stage of their production process, including at the very start of the supply chain where raw ingredients are grown in the field.
Lululemon to Launch Its Own At-Home and In-Person Fitness Platform With These Major Partners
Starting Oct. 5, Lululemon will have its own fitness platform for both at-home and in-person workouts. Called Lululemon Studio, the platform will offer more than 10,000 on demand and live-streamed classes that have been available with a Mirror subscription. (Lululemon acquired Mirror, the home fitness start-up that sells a wall-mounted machine for streaming workout classes, for $500 million in 2020.) In additon, Lululemon Studio members will have access to some of the major fitness studios online and in person, featuring AARMY, Y7 Studio, DOGPOUND, FORWARD__Space, Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix. Members will be able to stream new weekly classes from these...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cross laminated timber market is projected to top $2 billion by 2027
According to the current analysis from Reports and Data, the global Cross Laminated Timber market was valued at $786.71 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.3 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.51%. By volume, the market is expected to reach 3,237.61 thousand cubic meters...
News-Medical.net
Actylis Debuts, Signaling the Creation of an Integrated Global Specialty Ingredients Manufacturing and Sourcing Powerhouse
Actylis, a leading global manufacturer and sourcing expert of critical raw materials and performance ingredients for the life sciences and specialty chemicals markets, made its debut today. The new company combines Aceto and 10 industry specialists into an integrated global ingredient powerhouse. Actylis (“Ac-till-iss”) is the culmination of an ambitious initiative launched several years ago to address the major unmet need for better and more dependable access to critical raw materials and performance ingredients essential for the manufacture of highly regulated products in key industries.
3DPrint.com
Robots for Metal 3D Printing Post-Processing to Debut at Formnext
Rivelin Robotics, a UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of robotic systems for metal additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it will introduce its NetShape Robots at this year’s Formnext, in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15-18. Rivelin will be co-hosting Stand B41 in Hall 12 with TextureJet, a UK OEM that will be introducing its electrochemical jet machining (EJM) technology.
Comments / 0