ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When is E3 2023? Dates confirmed for next year's expo

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RteOW_0iAuU12900

ReedPop, the company now managing the Electronic Entertainment Expo, has announced the E3 2023 dates and some details on what to expect from the upcoming convention.

As far as most gaming fans are concerned, E3 2023 begins on Sunday, June 11, 2023 with "partnered digital events" that will continue to run until the end of the show on Friday, June 16. While no specific events have been announced, this rollout matches up with how the big press conferences from publishers like Microsoft and Ubisoft have been broadcast in past years.

E3 officially begins at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, June 13, starting with what ReedPop is calling E3 Business Days, which will run through Thursday, June 15. As the name suggests, this part of the event will be reserved for industry professionals, offering a chance for developers and business folks to network, while press can go hands-on with upcoming games.

A public portion of the show, called E3 Gamer Days, will be open on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16. This will take place in a separate hall from the business portion of the convention, and will offer the public a different selection of hands-on demos. A press release notes that "a dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles."

This will be the first E3 managed by ReedPop , the events company known for running shows like PAX, EGX, and Star Wars Celebration. The future of E3 had been uncertain in the eyes of many, even before the difficulties introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the ESA - industry association and original E3 proprietor - has remained publicly committed to keeping E3 show going .

The E3 2022 schedule got a bit weird because, well, there was no E3 this year. A number of game showcases took place in the week that E3 would normally have claimed, including the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase . Many of these events took place under the Summer Game Fest banner, and host Geoff Keighley has indicated that he wants to expand the brand's in-person offerings .

There are still plenty of new games for 2022 , and you can follow that link for details on what to expect well before the next E3.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Overwatch 2 release date, time, and when Overwatch shuts down

Overwatch 2 is launching its free-to-play, early access PvP mode at the start of October – and saying goodbye to Overwatch. Blizzard is splitting up the Overwatch 2 release, with the long-anticipated PvE coming sometime in 2023. But the free-to-play PvP is coming to consoles and PC first, on Tuesday, October 4.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
Ars Technica

Ubisoft’s biggest 2022 game delayed for sixth time in five years

2022 is turning out to be a substantial rebuilding year for game publisher Ubisoft, as its holiday 2022 release slate of major multi-platform games has now been all but wiped clean. The bad news came on Wednesday when Ubisoft again delayed the launch of its open-world pirate adventure Skull and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Video Game#Pax#Egx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
ComicBook

New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 20 Million Sales Thanks to Latest Surge

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date and Details

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy