Final Destination 6 directors faked their own decapitation on Zoom to ensure they got the job

By Lauren Milici
 2 days ago
In what just might be the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein proved to New Line execs that they were the perfect choice to direct Final Destination 6.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the filmmakers were already first in line for the gig – beating out over 200 candidates thanks to their passion for the Final Destination franchise – when they decided to pull an intense stunt to secure the job. As the duo wrapped up their meeting with New Line execs and producers, the fireplace behind them suddenly erupted in flames and began burning the mantel. The filmmakers paused their pitch, put out the fire, and sat back down – much to everyone's relief. The moment of peace didn't last long, however, as the ceiling fan broke off from overhead and decapitated one of the filmmakers.

The execs and producers went from being completely and totally stunned to bursting into laughter after they realized it was a stunt. The duo used prerecorded footage and visual effects to fake the elaborate death – both impressing the meeting's participants and ensuring they were the right fit for the gig.

Lipovsky and Stein are best known for their sci-fi thriller Freaks, as well as helming the 2019 made-for-TV live-action Kim Possible movie. The new Final Destination film will mark the relaunch of New Line's Grand Guignol horror franchise. Jon Watts, director of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies, is set to produce alongside original franchise producer Craig Perry.

Final Destination 6 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or our round-up of the best horror movies of all time.

