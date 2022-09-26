Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now
It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports. FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
Grounded player count and single player options
How many players can explore the backyard together, and can you play Grounded on your own
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
Madden 23 patch notes: Update 1.004 improves stability with promises of more to come
Madden 23 has been out for over a month now, but there are still a lot of issues players have with the game. Despite lots of complaints and problems – with Franchise Mode being particularly troublesome – the game is still lacking a major patch to fix the issues. Unfortunately, this patch isn’t it either, but the patch notes do come with a promise that it’s on the horizon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will require brand-new players to unlock most of the roster through play
Overwatch 2 players who are brand-new to the franchise — meaning those who never played the original Overwatch — will need to spend considerable time with the sequel to unlock the game’s existing roster of 32 heroes. Blizzard Entertainment said Tuesday that as part of Overwatch 2’s “first-time user experience,” new players will unlock the game’s modes and all original Overwatch heroes “over the course of approximately 100 matches.”
FIFA 23 developer says EA Sports FC won’t ‘redefine the game’
FIFA 23 is now available to Ultimate Edition players, and it is the last time that EA Sports will be developing a football game under the name. Starting from next year, the same group of developers will be working under the new title, EA Sports FC. While the licensing deal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overwatch 2 players seem to favour new incremental hero-unlocking rules
"That sounds like a good way to keep players in that 'just one more game' mindset"
CNET
You'll Need a Phone Number to Play Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 arrives on Oct. 4, you'll need a phone number tied to your account to be able to launch the game. The news was announced Tuesday in a blog post from developer Blizzard, which detailed several systems, collectively known as Defense Matrix, that the free-to-play game is implementing, all aimed at improving security and in-game experience.
When does Overwatch 1 shut down?
Overwatch 1 is ending and being replaced by Overwatch 2 in October
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
Comments / 0