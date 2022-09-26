Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Luxman’s New Integrated Amplifier Is an All-in-One Jewel Box of Sound
If there is a single species of audio component that has gained popularity over the past few years, it would have to be the integrated amplifier; a single box whose entrails combine a control preamplifier with a power amp, sometimes with a phono preamp and even a DAC and streamer added into the bargain. All of this shoehorning is easily accomplished, and makes for a compact, lifestyle-friendly package that gains instant approval of spouses and partners less disposed to elaborate displays of audio finery. These all-in-one components even find favor with seasoned audiophiles who may simply be tired of the clutter...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Israeli researchers managed to produce 3D printer ink to make wooden objects
No more harmful plastics. It is pretty eco-friendly.
Neat Bumblebee II microphone
A redesigned budget microphone that suffers from poor build quality.
3DPrint.com
IMTS 2022: 3D Printing Tungsten Carbide with Hyperion
At the recent IMTS 2022 in Chicago, I had the opportunity to visit the booth for Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a global materials science company that has decades of experience developing and manufacturing tungsten carbide powder, industrial diamond, cubic boron nitride, and other advanced materials. While it’s been a standalone company since July of 2018, Ohio-based Hyperion was born out of a merger between Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives) and Sandvik Hard Materials, and now employs over 1,600 people around the world and has acquired six extended brands and counting.
hypebeast.com
KATSU Uses Drone Technology to Create Abstract Landscapes and Portraiture
Catch his latest exhibition ‘Mecha’ at OMNI gallery in London. Japanese-American artist KATSU has unveiled a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. Mecha presents a series of new paintings made using drone technology and executed in KATSU’s signature graffiti aesthetic. This unique approach is achieved through custom-built painting drones and specialized software, which result in hybridized portraits, landscapes and pointillist paintings.
Benzinga
Olympus Launches THUNDERBEAT Energy Device for Open Surgery
TOKYO and CENTER VALLEY, PA., Sept 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today announced the release of the THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy devices for open surgery. With a new thermal shield, the THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy device is designed to support safer procedures.[i] The device is available commercially in Japan. The commercial launch of the product in Europe, the U.S., and South Korea is expected in October 2022, with continued launches in other countries and regions following.
Nature.com
Developing a hybrid FRP-concrete composite beam
Current materials engineering trends put forward the development of efficient structural solutions. The steel replacement with fiber-reinforced polymersÂ (FRP) exemplifies the key to the corrosion problem. However, the relatively low deformation modulus of typical FRP materials raises the deformations of the structural components. Together with the self-weight reduction increasing the kinematic displacements, the latter issue makes developing hybrid structures comprising compression-resistant concrete and high-performance in tension FRP profiles important. Although such hybrid systems are applicable for bridge engineering, the uncertainty of the inter-component bonding properties complicates developing these innovative structures, including the design models. The typical solution focuses on the local bond improvement, e.g., employing FRP profile perforation and mechanical anchorage systems. However, this study introduces an alternative solution, using the stress-ribbon bridge structural system for creating the hybrid beam prototype, which combines the synthetic fiber-reinforced concrete slab and pultruded FRP profile fixed on the supports. This work exemplifies the structural development concept when the finite element (FE) modeling outcome defines the target reference of the design procedure. Thus, on the one hand, this innovative structure simplifies the corresponding numerical (FE) model, which assumes the perfect bond between the components of the hybrid beam system. On the other hand, the solution to the support problem (resulting from a low resistance of pultruded FRP profiles to transverse loads) improves the structural performance of the bridge prototype, doubling the structure's flexural stiffness and load-bearing capacity regarding the weak concrete supports' system. The bending tests proved the adequacy of this solution in describing the design reference for further development of the proposed structural concept.
Nature.com
Improvement of CZTSSe film quality and superstrate solar cell performance through optimized post-deposition annealing
Improving the performance of kesterite solar cells requires high-quality, defect-free CZTS(Se) films with a reduced number of secondary phases and impurities. Post-annealing of the CZTS films at high temperatures in a sulfur or selenium atmosphere is commonly used to improve the quality of the absorbing material. However, annealing at high-temperatures can promote material decomposition, mainly due to the loss of volatile elements such as tin or sulfur. In this work, we investigate how the additional step of sulfurization at reduced temperatures affects the quality and performance of CZTSSe based solar cells. A comprehensive structural analysis using conventional and high resolution XRD as well as Raman spectroscopy revealed that the highest CZTSSe material quality with the lowest structural disorder and defect densities was obtained from the CZTS films pre-sulfurized at 420Â Â°C. Furthermore, we demonstrate the possibility of using Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer in the superstrate configuration of CZTSSe solar cells, which is possible alternative to replace commonly employed toxic CdS as a buffer layer. We show that the additional low-temperature selenization process and the successful use of Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer could improve the performance of CZTSSe-based solar cells by up to 3.48%, with an average efficiency of 3.1%.
altenergymag.com
ZF Wind Power and R&D Test Systems to develop 30MW test bench
• Test bench for ZF Wind Power's future Test & Prototype Center • 30MW powertrain and gearbox test rig will be world's most powerful • "Back-to-back" concept: two gearboxes or two powertrains tested in parallel • Simulating variable loading of nacelle by applying wind loads to full powertrains • Tests to prove nacelle's reliability for future 20MW wind turbines • Delivery in 2024.
electropages.com
Ultra-high-density power supply offers 96% efficiency
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc has extended its family of ultra-high-density front-end power supplies with the addition of the Artesyn CSU2400AT 2400W series. The new series combines the CPRS form factor with an 80PLUS Titanium efficiency certification. Operating with up to 96% efficiencies, the new power supplies decrease energy consumption and...
Phys.org
'Optical magic': New flat glass enables optimal visual quality for augmented reality goggles
As anyone who has recently tried out an augmented reality headset knows, the technology is not yet ready to be part of our everyday lives. Researchers have been working to perfect high-performing augmented reality (AR) glasses, but there are a number of challenges. One major problem with conventional AR glasses is that there is a tradeoff in terms of quality and brightness between the external scene you actually see and the contextual information you also want to visualize.
Pinkbike.com
REEB Cycles Officially Launches Steel Short Travel Trail Bike
REEB Cycles is officially launching the steel short travel (120mm) “SST” trail bike for widespread availability, a development that relies heavily on exploring the limits of manufacturing technology to build a truly unique high performance mountain bike. The SST is the first trail ready indication of their investment in aerospace manufacturing experience, engineering and materials.
Phys.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
