ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The war in Ukraine shows how libraries play a vital role in challenging disinformation

By Ksenya Kiebuzinski, Slavic Resources Coordinator, and Head, Petro Jacyk Resource Centre, University of Toronto Libraries, University of Toronto
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWm34_0iAuDHXN00
The library at the Barockhaus Museum in Görlitz, Germany. Libraries play a vital role in preserving texts and challenging disinformation. (Shutterstock)

Libraries have always been places of knowledge. For many of us, they offer insight into the socio-cultural and political changes happening around the world. I see this regularly as a librarian developing collections in Slavic and East European studies for the University of Toronto Libraries .

The content on library shelves reflects the culture around us. It may mirror changes in ideologies, popular culture and political leadership. Consider the many White House memoirs and exposés that were published during Donald Trump’s presidency. And think about all the fiction, poetry and graphic novels inspired by COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NokMc_0iAuDHXN00
Crimea Forever with Russia by Sergey Baburin is one of the books on Ukraine’s list of banned Russian texts. (Kmbook)

Literature also plays a significant role in times of war. It can be used to justify or oppose conflict. Such content can take the form of scholarly analysis, journalistic investigation, fictional musing and even propaganda.

Information as weapon

I became acutely aware of propaganda beginning in 2014. Russian books shipped to Toronto brought the faraway politics of Moscow to my desk in a very real way. The university library received works titled Crimea Forever with Russia , Ukraine: Chaos and Revolution as Weapons of the Dollar and The Battlefield is Ukraine: The Broken Trident .

The authors of these books made historical and legal arguments for the reintegration of Crimea with Russian . These publications deny or ridicule the existence of a Ukrainian state and nation with its own distinct language and customs. They blamed the U.S. and NATO for backing the Orange Revolution and Maidan Uprising to break up the “ Russian World .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJFbV_0iAuDHXN00
Holodomor 1932-1933 by Vasily Marochko is one of the books on Russia’s list of extremist material. (Internet Archive)

Ukraine’s State Committee of Television and Radio Broadcasting reviews and restricts content deemed “anti-Ukrainian.” There are currently 300 titles on the committee’s list of publications aimed at “ eliminating the independence of Ukraine .”

Chytomo, an online media outlet that covers publishing in Ukraine, has compiled and published a subset of the fifty most egregious examples .

Ukraine is not alone in censoring literature. Russia’s Ministry of Justice maintains a federal list of extremist materials . It includes over 5300 articles, books, songs and other online content. Works considered extremist include texts critical of Russian authorities, publications by Muslim theologians, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Scientologists and content related to Ukraine. Banned Ukrainian books cover topics such as the Holodomor and 20th century Ukrainian liberation movements.

Propaganda in university libraries

The University of Toronto Libraries are not alone in holding copies of books banned by Ukraine or Russia. According to WorldCat , 44 out of 50 titles on Chytomo’s list are held by more than one library in North America. These titles are in the most prestigious academic libraries in the United States, such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, the University of Chicago and Duke.

Additionally, members of the East Coast Consortium of Slavic Library Collections acquire and preserve materials that have been banned in Ukraine and Russia.

Libraries emphasize free and equitable access to information and strive to build balanced collections. The professional code of ethics requires librarians to respect intellectual freedom, which is the right of every individual to seek and receive information from all points of view without restriction. We reject restrictions on access to material based on partisan or doctrinal disapproval, whether by individuals, governments or religious and civic institutions.

Hitler’s Mein Kampf or the collected works of Stalin can serve as primary sources to study society at a particular moment. Inflammatory material of the present serves the same function.

Mel Bach, a librarian at the University of Cambridge, writes that libraries “buy material that is distasteful and worse, from around the world, giving readers present and future the chance to study the extremes that are, devastatingly, part of reality.”

Purchasing such material does not mean that libraries approve of the contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xT2gR_0iAuDHXN00
Libraries have a responsibility to allow people to access information without restrictions. (Shutterstock)

Dealing with disinformation

Dealing with propaganda in its most injurious form — disinformation — requires that students and researchers possess information literacy skills. These skills include the ability to locate, critically evaluate and effectively use information to create new understandings of the world around us. Mastering these competencies will help people distinguish valid or trustworthy facts from ones that intend harm or spur violence.

The Russian government’s use of anti-Ukrainian disinformation to justify its war has led to civilian deaths , massive destruction and the threat of nuclear devastation . Numerous libraries, book collections and other cultural sites have been damaged or lost.

Placing propagandist works on bookshelves next to scholarship on similar topics can lend legitimacy to disinformation and war propaganda. People may develop beliefs based on what information is available to them and eventually accept that information as fact.

Laura Saunders of Simmons University succinctly sums up the ethical question of libraries and weaponized information . She asks “whether there are better or more responsible ways of collecting, organizing and making accessible information that is known to be inaccurate or discredited so that it is not being censored but also is not being promoted as a legitimate or authoritative source.”

Librarians have a responsibility to teach their users to evaluate the credibility and validity of information. We should verify that the information added to our library shelves is trustworthy and help introduce healthy scepticism into their critical thinking to uncover the biases and motivations behind the content we offer them.

Ksenya Kiebuzinski does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

What is Vladimir Putin's next move in the face of Ukrainian battlefield victories?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory from Russian forces in a matter of days in a counteroffensive near Kharkiv. Kyiv has been revelling in this battlefield success. Ukraine also says recent offensive operations in the south were a successful ruse to draw Russian forces away from the Kharkiv region. In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin’s government has so far been silent on unfolding events, although Russian state media has acknowledged Ukrainian successes. While there may be good military reasons for secrecy, Moscow’s claim that the retreat of Russian forces in the region is part of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Libraries#Library#Harvard#Yale University#Ukraine War Politics#The Barockhaus Museum#East European#White House#Russian
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
VISUAL ART
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Why Vladimir Putin still has widespread support in Russia

During the early stages of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, there was speculation in the western media that his days as Russian leader were numbered. As Ukrainians fought fiercely against Russian forces, many commentators claimed that unprecedented western sanctions would soon bring the Russian economy to its knees. Russian oligarchs were supposedly going to shed their loyalty to Putin’s regime as their assets and yachts were seized in the West. The wider Russian population would soon feel the economic pain of sanctions and be unwilling to accept the growing death toll for Russian forces in Ukraine. Increase in popularity This...
POLITICS
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
GREECE
The Associated Press

West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives. The claim by Putin came ahead of an emergency meeting Friday at the U.N. Security Council in New York on the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin claimed that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from imposing sanctions on Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.” He added that “those who profit from it have done it,” without naming a specific country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Iran on fire: Once again, women are on the vanguard of transformative change

On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in Tehran, Iran, while in police custody. Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the morality squad of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran that oversees public implementation of hijab regulations, for not wearing a hijab properly. Soon after the news of her death was broadcast and a photograph emerged on social media of her lying in a Tehran hospital in a coma, people throughout the country became enraged. Amini’s death starkly illustrated the systematic violence of police and highlighted particularly the brutality of the regime...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history

In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
WEST POINT, MS
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History

Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy